US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
In April, the US issued a level 4 travel health notice for India as the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 2 travel health notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country. (Representational image: PTI)
Washington: The US State Department on Monday (local time) has eased its travel advisories for India, taking it to its second-lowest level and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a "moderate level of COVID-19."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 2 travel health notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and un-vaccinated travellers," the state department said in a statement.

 

The department also urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital of Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest. They have also been advised not to travel within the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

"Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Avoid all travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh)," its said, adding "India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border."

 

In April, the US issued a level 4 travel health notice for India as the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

