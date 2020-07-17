114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,004,383

34,214

Recovered

636,541

22,806

Deaths

25,609

680

Maharashtra28428115814011194 Tamil Nadu1563691074162236 Delhi118645976933545 Karnataka51422197301037 Gujarat45567321742090 Uttar Pradesh43441266751046 Telangana4110827295396 Andhra Pradesh3804419393492 West Bengal36117211451023 Rajasthan2713419970538 Haryana2400218185322 Bihar2155814101167 Madhya Pradesh2037814127689 Assam197551355555 Odisha1539210877103 Jammu and Kashmir125166446222 Kerala10276486238 Punjab90946277230 Jharkhand4783251342 Chhatisgarh4754248521 Uttarakhand3982299550 Goa3108181719 Tripura228116043 Manipur176411290 Puducherry174394722 Himachal Pradesh137797110 Nagaland9163910 Chandigarh63547611 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya377492 Mizoram2671600 Sikkim235870
World America 17 Jul 2020 I love the people of ...
World, America

I love the people of India and I love the people of China: Trump

PTI
Published Jul 17, 2020, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2020, 10:08 am IST
US President Donald Trump says he wants to do everything possible to keep peace for the people of India and China
Over the past several weeks, the Trump administration has come out in support of India against China. (AP)
 Over the past several weeks, the Trump administration has come out in support of India against China. (AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people of India and China, according to his spokesperson.

Over the past several weeks, the Trump administration has come out in support of India against China.

 

"He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

She was responding to a question on Trump's message to India, which recently had a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier in the day, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow described India as a great ally, saying President Trump is a great friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India has been a great partner of the US.

"India has been a great partner. They are an important partner of ours. I have a great relationship with my foreign minister counterpart. We talked frequently about a broad range of issues. We talked about the conflict they had along the border with China. We've talked about the risk that emanates from the Chinese telecommunication infrastructure there," Pompeo told reporters in response to a question.

Travelling in Europe, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told reporters that China has been very aggressive with India.

 

O'Brien said that India is a democracy and is a great friend of the United States. Prime Minister "Modi and President Trump have a super relationship," he said.

"In fact, it was the last foreign trip that I took with the president before the COVID-19 crisis hit, was to India, and we had a great reception of the Indian people there. We have a lot in common with them, we speak English, we're democracies. We've got a growing, very strong relationship with India," O'Brien said.

Welcoming the White House statement, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said that unlike his predecessor, President Trump has come out openly in support of India.

 

"Most of the Indian-Americans have observed that every earlier president - be it a Democrat or Republican, like Clinton or Bush Senior or Bush Jr or Obama have been very scared to side with India openly, for fear of hurting China. Only President Trump has had the courage to say that I love India, America respects India US stands with India and that also, to over one billion Indians in India at the Namaste Trump rally held in India and that too near India's neighbour China," Mason said in a statement.

"And he is consistent in his love for India and Indian-Americans," he added.

 

...
Tags: donald trump, trump and modi, india china standoff, trump on india china issue, white house response
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

A hindu temple in Mithi, Pakistan. (AFP)

Pakistan court rejects petitions challenging construction of Hindu temple in capital

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP)

What will it take for Bolsonaro to treat this pandemic seriously?

Picture used in cover for

Did Trump pay a proxy to take college entrance exam for him?

Representational Image. (AFP)

China challenges US to reduce nuclear arsenal to its level



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

After US, India has done most COVID-19 tests: White House

India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests,right after US, the White House said. (AFP)

Let’s stop this nonsense: Fauci tells White House

President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

CDC’s removal from collecting COVID-19 hospital data sparks worries in US

Gisella Olivera receives a COVID-19 test at a St. Johns Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

Trump says 'more white people' than Blacks are killed by US police

A Black Lives Matter protester salutes passing traffic while supporters of President Donald Trump rally in the background. (AP)

Trump administration takes U-turn on foreign students visa policy

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham