Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 17 Jul 2019 '4 Congresswome ...
World, America

'4 Congresswomen can go wherever they want,' says Donald Trump

PTI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 10:09 am IST
'It's my opinion they (the four Congresswomen) hate our country and that's not good. It's not acceptable,' Trump said.
Trump said it was terrible when people speak so 'badly' and 'horribly' about the country. (Photo: File)
 Trump said it was terrible when people speak so 'badly' and 'horribly' about the country. (Photo: File)

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has said the four Congresswomen, whom he accused of hating the country, could go wherever they want, but they need to love the country to stay here.

Trump said it was terrible when people speak so "badly" and "horribly" about the country. "It's my opinion they (the four Congresswomen) hate our country and that's not good. It's not acceptable," Trump told reporters during his cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. "It's up to them. Go wherever they want or they can stay. But they should love our country. They shouldn't hate our country," he said.

 

The response comes amid outrage over the president's comments against four Democratic progressive women -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley -- that they hate the US and should leave. The Democrats described this as a racist comment, charge refuted by Trump and the White House.

"You look at what they've said. I have clips right here. The most vile, horrible statements about our country, about Israel, about others," Trump said. "It's up to them to do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country and they should work for the good of our country." The Republican leadership has strongly defended Trump and maintained that Trump was not a racist. "I think there's a consensus that political rhetoric has really gotten way, way overheated all across the political spectrum," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters at the Capitol.

"Lower all this incendiary rhetoric. Everyone should do it." House Majority Leader Stoney Hoyer, meanwhile, said the remarks of Trump were racist and run counter to the nation's values. "Our diversity makes us stronger. The president cannot and will not change that," Hoyer said.

"We condemn the racist remarks of the President of the United States." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said what Trump did was "despicable". "To divide America is not what any president has done. We have seen other presidents make these kinds of appeals a little bit sub rosa," Schumer said. "No one has been so baldly overt in the appeal to bigotry as President Trump and I think it's very bad for the country."

...
Tags: donald trump, white house, racist remark
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

On July 14, India and Pakistan had held the second round of bilateral talks to narrow down their differences on the corridor for travel of Sikh pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

US welcomes construction of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims

Underscoring the stakes, Republicans formally objected after Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said during a floor speech that Trump's tweets were 'racist.' (Photo: File)

US House condemns Trump ‘racist’ tweets in extraordinary rebuke

The decision by the Trump Administration can be an indication of the things to come for New Delhi as India has also signed up with Russia to buy the S-400 missile defence system against the advice of the US. (Photo: File)

'US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey,' says Trump

Sayoc has repeatedly said he never intended to injure anyone, a claim that his lawyers will likely argue was supported by the report. (Representational Image)

'Mailed pipe bomb devices wouldn't have worked,' claims FBI report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money on his vacation with family

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Mailed pipe bomb devices wouldn't have worked,' claims FBI report

Sayoc has repeatedly said he never intended to injure anyone, a claim that his lawyers will likely argue was supported by the report. (Representational Image)

One in 5 US Twitter users follows Donald Trump: Survey

The report is based on a survey of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019. (Photo: File)

If you aren't happy in US, 'leave': Trump on Democratic Congresswomen

Trump also accused the four Democratic congresswomen, all of whom are women of color, of having 'love' for US 'enemies like Al-Qaeda.' (Photo: File)

US moves to block asylum for migrants crossing Mexico

Many disappear into the country and never appear in court for their hearings, immigration officials say. (Photo: AFP)

‘We will not be silenced’: Democratic Congresswomen condemn Donald Trump’s remark

Trump also accused the four first-term congresswomen -- who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin -- of having 'love' for US 'enemies like Al-Qaeda.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham