search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian-origin doctor charged in US fraud freed on record USD 7 million bond

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Rajendra Bothra was charged along with five other physicians.
Rajendra Bothra is accused of cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful injections. (Photo:AP)
 Rajendra Bothra is accused of cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful injections. (Photo:AP)

Houston/New Delhi: An Indian-American doctor charged in one of US' biggest healthcare fraud cases-- involving a conspiracy worth a whopping $464 million-- was freed on a record $7 million bond.

Rajendra Bothra, a Padmashri-awardee, was charged along with five other physicians in the alleged fraud, which, the US government, said fueled the opioid epidemic.

 

US District Judge Stephen Murphy granted the bond for him despite the government's concern that the doctor has hidden money that could bankroll an escape to India.

Bothra, of Bloomfield Hills, who will be released on home confinement and tracked by a GPS tether, must identify all assets under penalty of perjury, Detroit news reported.

Being the lead defendant in one of the largest healthcare fraud cases in the US history, he must liquidate a $8.5 million retirement account to cover the bond, a process that could take three days, it reported.

His wife and daughter, who attended the hearing on Tuesday, will surrender their passports against concerns that the family might flee while Bothra awaits trial in July.

Bothra has investments and many siblings in India.

He is one of the most high-profile Indian-American Republican Party activists and fundraisers. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he hosted major fundraisers for former president George HW Bush and other senior Republican lawmakers.

Apart from his professional achievements in the field of medicine in the United States, Bothra has been active in working for the poor and sick in India.

For about eight weeks each year, Bothra leaves his general surgery practice in Warren and travels to India at his own expenses to work with Indian organizations to increase awareness of HIV/AIDS and drug, tobacco and alcohol addiction.

He holds regular lecture tours in India to educate professionals and lay audiences on health issues. Bothra has worked with the Nargis Dutt Foundation to produce two documentaries, one on AIDS and another on tobacco abuse.

The Indian government also praised him for being instrumental in gifting sophisticated American medical equipment to hospitals in India and assisting in the rebuilding of hospitals of Maharashtra's Latur after a severe earthquake.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have been unable to pinpoint Bothra's net worth, which could be as high as $35 million.

Assistant US Attorney Brandy McMillion noted that Bothra owns a real-estate company that owns 22 properties across Metro Detroit, including $2.8 million worth of condominiums and commercial buildings in downtown Royal Oak.

Prosecutors are trying to identify whether the properties were purchased with proceeds from the alleged criminal activity. 

US Attorney Matthew Schneider attended the brief court hearing on Tuesday and said his team of prosecutors will meet and decide whether to appeal the bond.

Bothra, jailed since last month when he was charged alongside five others, is accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful back injections.

...
Tags: rajendra bothra, us healthcare, indian origin
Location: United States, Texas, Houston




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

High drama, few results as Trump warns of 'long' shutdown

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall they view as ineffective and immoral (Photo: File)

Trump Justice nominee supports Mueller Russia probe

Barr said he might stiffle the investigation to protect the president (Photo: File)

H-1B holders 'frequently' placed in poor working conditions: US

Donald Trump said he is soon coming out with reforms for H-1B visa holders. (Photo: File)

Two US service members killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion. (Photo:File)

Pence urges US diplomats to promote legal immigration

The United States welcomed 1.1 million new permanent residents in the 2017 (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham