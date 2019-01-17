American businessman, a 9/11 survivor, dies in terror attack on Nairobi hotel

The American man who was among the 21 people killed in an attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital
Authorities did not formally name Jason Spindler as one of the victims, but his mother Sarah and brother Jonathan confirmed his death on Facebook and to several
“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to report that my brother, Jason Spindler, passed this morning during a terror attack in
“Jason was a survivor of 9-11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell!”
Spindler was a graduate of the
On September 11, 2001, Spindler was working for investment bank Salomon Smith Barney in the
Kevin Yu, who attended UT-Austin with Spindler, said Spindler had helped save people stuck in the rubble on 9/11.
“That’s exactly the kind of person he is,” Yu told The Washington Post.
“I have no doubt that when he heard the explosions outside the hotel, he was one of those trying to jump in and help.”
Development work
After his ordeal on 9/11, Spindler’s life changed, according to Yu.
“Something struck a nerve and changed how he felt and thought about things,” he told the Post.
After law school, Spindler co-founded consulting and investment firm I-DEV, and was working in
“Jason was based mainly in
His mother Sarah told NBC News that her son “was trying to make positive change in the third world in emerging markets.”
“We all miss him so much. And it’s so sad that such a bright young person is taken away by terrorism,” she added.
Spindler’s Facebook account had been converted on Wednesday into a tributes page.
He would have turned 41 on Monday, Yu said. His family was planning to hold a religious service that day instead.