World America 16 Oct 2019 Will hold off on vot ...
World, America

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump

REUTERS
Published Oct 16, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Pelosi said the House of Representatives does not plan to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into Trump.
The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation. (Photo: File)
 The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation. (Photo: File)

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, while House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff pointed to information gathered in witness testimony despite a 'complete effort by the administration to stonewall' the probe.

"There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

 

The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation.

The investigation is focused on the July call in which Trump pressed Zelensky to have Ukraine officials investigate Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, who had been on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden, 49, denied doing anything improper and Joe Biden has denied Trump's allegations of corruption.

Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring a vulnerable US ally to dig up dirt on Biden after withholding USD 391 million in US security aid intended to help combat Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and defended his request to Zelensky during the phone call, which prompted a formal whistleblower complaint by a person with a US intelligence agency.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it was unable to share documents with the House of Representative committee pursuing an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, citing "legal and practical concerns."

In a letter seen by Reuters, the Pentagon said the House of Representatives did not have a resolution authorising an impeachment investigation, adding that it could not produce documents in the eight days it was given to comply with the subpoena.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, white house, trump-ukraine row
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

In the photos released by state news agency KCNA, Kim is seen riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty. (Photo: AFP)

'Great operation': Kim Jong Un goes horse riding on sacred North Korean mountain

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. (Photo: File)

Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

Joginder Singh Salaria, the chairman and managing director of Pehal International Transport and founder of Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT Humanity) purchased one-way flight tickets in coordination with Dubai Police authorities for the prisoners who were released from a jail on Monday, the Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian businessman in Dubai buys tickets to send 13 foreign prisoners home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

US President Donald Trump had earlier ordered a withdrawal of 50 US troops from the border dividing Turkey and Syria amid the possibility that a Turkish incursion was imminent.

'Stop celebrating genocide': Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized

A statue in Providence, Rhode Island, was splashed from head to toe Monday with red paint, and a sign reading

'Ready to swiftly destroy its economy': Trump orders sanctions Turkey

President Donald Trump took extraordinary measures against a country that is officially a US ally as he faces mounting criticism at home, where even usually supportive lawmakers accuse him of abandoning Kurds who had spearheaded the fight against the ISIS group. (Photo: File)

Trump says will impose sanctions on Turkey, prepared to ‘swiftly destroy’ its economy

Trump said he will be issuing the executive order authorising imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of Turkey and those contributing to destabilising Syria. (Photo: File)

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media, critics played at conference

A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham