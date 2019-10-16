World America 16 Oct 2019 Important for India ...
World, America

Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 9:51 am IST
On the projections in the World Economic Outlook report, Gopinath said appropriate steps have been taken.
The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. (Photo: File)
 The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. (Photo: File)

Washington:  It is important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check, even though its revenue projections look optimistic, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund or IMF Gita Gopinath has said.

As against India's real growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, projected the country's growth rate at 6.1 per cent in 2019 and noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up at 7 per cent in 2020.

 

In India's case, there has been a negative impact on growth that has come from financial vulnerabilities and the non-bank financial sector, and the impact on consumer borrowing and borrowing of small and medium enterprises, Gopinath said.

The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

On the projections in the World Economic Outlook report, Gopinath said appropriate steps have been taken.

Appreciative of the recent steps being taken by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the economic challenges being faced by India, she said there is still a lot more that needs to be done.

Prominent among these include cleaning up of balance sheets of regular commercial banks, Gopinath said.

In our projections we have that India will recover to 7 per cent growth in 2020. And the premise is that these particular bottlenecks will clear up, she said.

On the fiscal side for India, there have been some recent measures, including the corporate tax cut. There has not been an announcement about how that will be offset to revenues at this point, Gopinath said.

It looks optimistic, the revenue projections going forward. But it is important for India to keep the fiscal deficit in check, she said.

Responding to a question, Deputy Director in the IMF Research Department Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti said the overall growth remains very strong in India by the standards of the world economy.

Even though it's lower than the very high standards at which the world was accustomed to looking at India, he said.

India's growth rate above 6 per cent is still notable and extremely important in a country that has such a large population. We have a forecast for further pick up the next year, also helped by tax cuts on the corporate trunk, Milesi-Ferretti said.
At the same time, there are many macroeconomic challenges the deputy director said as he emphasised the need to keep fiscal deficit under control.

Of course, India and Pakistan are not immune to global geopolitical tensions and to trade tensions that can take a toll on their manufacturing activity and demand for their exports, said the IMF official when asked about the economic impact of India-Pakistan tensions.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: imf, world bank, nirmala sitharaman, gita gopinath
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

In the photos released by state news agency KCNA, Kim is seen riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty. (Photo: AFP)

'Great operation': Kim Jong Un goes horse riding on sacred North Korean mountain

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

Joginder Singh Salaria, the chairman and managing director of Pehal International Transport and founder of Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT Humanity) purchased one-way flight tickets in coordination with Dubai Police authorities for the prisoners who were released from a jail on Monday, the Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian businessman in Dubai buys tickets to send 13 foreign prisoners home

The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation. (Photo: File)

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump

The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation. (Photo: File)

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

US President Donald Trump had earlier ordered a withdrawal of 50 US troops from the border dividing Turkey and Syria amid the possibility that a Turkish incursion was imminent.

'Stop celebrating genocide': Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized

A statue in Providence, Rhode Island, was splashed from head to toe Monday with red paint, and a sign reading

'Ready to swiftly destroy its economy': Trump orders sanctions Turkey

President Donald Trump took extraordinary measures against a country that is officially a US ally as he faces mounting criticism at home, where even usually supportive lawmakers accuse him of abandoning Kurds who had spearheaded the fight against the ISIS group. (Photo: File)

Trump says will impose sanctions on Turkey, prepared to ‘swiftly destroy’ its economy

Trump said he will be issuing the executive order authorising imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of Turkey and those contributing to destabilising Syria. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham