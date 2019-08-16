World America 16 Aug 2019 Dayton gunman had co ...
World, America

Dayton gunman had cocaine, Xanax, alcohol in his system during attack

REUTERS
Published Aug 16, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Montgomery County coroner, said that an autopsy conducted on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts found drugs and medication in his system.
The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)
 The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)

Ohio: The gunman who killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, had cocaine, Xanax and alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting rampage, the county coroner said on Thursday.

Dayton police announced the findings at a press conference and on Twitter and said that two victims of the massacre were struck by gunfire from law enforcement officers responding to the scene.

 

"While it weighs heavily on us that our response caused harm to these victims, we are comforted that none of our rounds caused the death of any of these innocent people," Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said on Twitter.

Dr Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, said at the news conference that an autopsy conducted on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts found the drugs and medication in his system.

It was not clear how much of each drug was present at the time of the attack.

The August 4 massacre, which ended when police shot and killed the gunman, was one of three mass shootings over three weeks that stunned Americans and stoked a long-running debate over gun rights.

Earlier this week a friend of Betts, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie, was charged in federal court with lying his drug use on a form he filled out to buy a gun and with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

In announcing the charges, prosecutors said Kollie admitted that he had purchased body armour, an accessory for an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 100-round double drum magazine that Betts used during the shooting.

Kollie kept the items at his apartment in the Dayton suburb of Kettering to conceal them from Betts’ parents, according to court papers. Kollie is not accused with helping plan or carry out the attack.

Betts opened fire outside a bar in the Oregon District of Dayton at 1 am on August 4. The shooting ended rapidly when police moved in and shot Betts dead. Those killed included Betts’ 22-year-old sister, Megan.

The FBI said last week that Betts had a history of violent obsessions and had mused about committing mass murder before his rampage in Dayton's historic downtown.

...
Tags: dayton mass shooting, mass murderer, ohio, connor betts, august 4
Location: United States, Ohio


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Trade war has crippled China: Donald Trump

‘Given the shutdown of digital services and phone lines in the region, it's right for us to try and increase the provision of news on our short wave radio services,’ BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus said in a statement. (Photo: AP | Represnetative)

BBC to expand radio coverage in J&K to mitigate Centre imposed blackout

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who befriended many celebrities and politicians, was found dead in jail on Saturday from an apparent suicide as he awaited trial on federal charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex. (Photo: AP)

Broken neck bones, cause of Epstein's death requires further study: coroner

The anti-India protest, organised by Pakistani groups and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits, was demarcated with metal barriers from a pro-India demonstration outside India House, during which placard-waving crowds disrupted the flow of traffic and chanted slogans. (Photo: AP)

Pak-backed protesters target Indian diaspora celebrating I-Day in London, 4 arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air India becomes 1st Indian airline to fly over zero degree North Pole on I-Day

Talks of complete privatisation of the national carrier have been underway since Air India became a liability. (Photo: File)
 

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment. (Photo: File)
 

Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth split gets ugly with drug, cheating allegations

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus.
 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘They pull the trigger’: Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill

His comments came as he started a trip from New Jersey to address a campaign rally in New Hampshire. (Photo: FIle)

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment. (Photo: File)

'Put pipe in nose 3 times': US officials force-feed Indian immigrant on hunger strike

Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago. (Photo: AP)

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)

Artificial trees to fight air pollution better

The “BioUrban 2.0” air purification system in Puebla, Mexico is an artificial tree, which through live algae, carries out a process of photosynthesis, doing the equivalent to what 368 natural trees would do. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham