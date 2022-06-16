  
World America 16 Jun 2022 Biden’s chief ...
World, America

Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci tests COVID positive, has mild symptoms

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Fauci has not receantly been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)
 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

 

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

 

...
Tags: dr anthony fauci, us medical advisor, fauci tests covid positive
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP /Danial Hakim)

China is hardening its position along LAC; US Secretary of Defense

In this file photo taken on December 22, 2020, travellers Arrive at terminal 4 at JFK International airport in New York. (Kena Betancur / AFP)

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan's General Musharraf critical in UAE, says ex-minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks after surviving an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader following a confidence vote in his leadership, Monday June 6, 2022, in London. (AP)

Boris Johnson wins no-confidence vote: but the margin will make him nervous



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

China 'flirting with danger', US would defend Taiwan if Beijing invades: Biden

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace

The ban will be efefctive for passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights. (Representational image: Wikimedia)

US sanctions Russia for 'beginning' invasion of Ukraine

A woman shows a poster in support of the Ukraine at a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

US waives in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants in India

The US embassy in New Delhi and its consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai will release more than 20,000 additional waiver (dropbox) appointments for Spring 2022 to allow qualified applicants to make use of the new interview waiver authority, according to a notice posted on the website of the US Embassy in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->