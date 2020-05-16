53rd Day Of Lockdown

World, America

Trump administration to restore partial funding to WHO

REUTERS
Published May 16, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated May 16, 2020, 9:38 am IST
US will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO, as said in the letter
US president Donald Trump. (AP)
 US president Donald Trump. (AP)

US president Donald Trump’s administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health Organization, Fox News reported late on Friday, citing a draft letter.

The Trump administration will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO, Fox News reported, quoting from the letter.

 

Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organization. WHO officials denied the claims and China has insisted it was transparent and open.

The United States was the WHO’s biggest donor. If the US matches China’s contribution, as the Fox report adds, its new funding level will be about one-tenth of its previous funding amount of about $400 million per year.

