World America 16 Apr 2020 Trump vows to reopen ...
World, America

Trump vows to reopen US economy, says country has 'passed the peak'

AFP
Published Apr 16, 2020, 10:18 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
A bullish Trump told reporters his "aggressive strategy" against the virus was working.
File image of US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
 File image of US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans Thursday to reopen the world's top economy, following cautious moves in Europe, claiming the US had "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases, even as the country logged a record number of deaths from the disease.

Since emerging in China late last year, the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing half of humanity indoors and catapulting the global economy towards a second Great Depression.

 

The death toll has topped 134,000 with more than two million infected, according to an AFP tally -- with nearly 2,600 dying in the past 24 hours in the US alone.

But a bullish Trump told reporters his "aggressive strategy" against the virus was working and that "the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases".

He promised swift "guidelines" on reopening parts of the country, suggesting less-affected states could ease restrictions before May 1.

"We'll be the comeback kids, all of us," said Trump.

Leaders around the world are wrestling with the dilemma of how to return to normal and kick-start their shattered economies without risking a devastating second wave of infections.

In Europe's top economy Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged "extreme caution", as she announced initial steps to reopen some shops and gradually restart school.

Elsewhere in Europe, Denmark began reopening schools for younger children after a month-long closure and Finland lifted a blockade of Helsinki.

Lithuania said it would allow smaller shops to reopen from Thursday, while hard-hit Iran is set to allow some small businesses to restart operations.

However, Britain was expected to extend its lockdown measures later Thursday and Belgium pushed its stay-at-home order back to May 3.

'I'm done'

Even in countries trying to return to a semblance of normality, many citizens voiced fears the virus was not yet beaten.

In Madrid, deliveryman Gean Carlo Minaya told AFP: "I think people should still hold out a little longer because I think it's going to come back again, not as intensely, but the pandemic is going to come back a little bit."

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said only a "safe and effective vaccine" can return the world to normal, hoping that could be available by year-end.

And the chief executive of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation laid bare the challenge facing humanity to shield itself from the virus in future.

"There are seven billion people on the planet," said Mark Suzman. "We are going to need to vaccinate nearly every one. There is no manufacturing capacity to do that."

Even with a vaccine, the virus is expected to lay waste to the global economy, with the International Monetary Fund warning that $9 trillion could be lost in a second Great Depression.

In the developing world, there are growing fears of a collapse in social order as food becomes scarce -- with the situation especially acute in Africa and Latin America.

In Riyadh, G20 nations of the world's major economies announced a one-year debt moratorium for the world's poorest nations.

But even in the US, the pandemic has caused at least 17 million people to lose their jobs and many are becoming increasingly desperate.

"At the end of this month, I'm done," said Reuben Isaacson of Boca Raton, Florida, who was laid off from an e-commerce startup last month.

"When the moratorium on evictions is lifted and Florida hasn't paid anybody any money, a bunch of people are going to be homeless and that includes me," he said.

...
Tags: donald trump, coronavirus (covid-19), united states


Latest From World

File image of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan dials China, seeks global debt relief for developing nations

A police officers dispenses hand sanitizer in an effort to contain the coronavirus, in Lahore. (AFP)

Pakistan: Nine Tablighi Jamaat activists test positive for coronavirus

File image of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Take urgent steps to tackle coronavirus: UN chief urges African envoys

Representational image. (AP)

Covid-19 pandemic: China dispatches 650,000 medical kits to India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Number of Covid-19 cases cross 2 million mark worldwide

Representational image. (PTI)

Non-immigrant visa holders in US to get extension on case-by-case basis: USCIS

Representational image.

US firefighters rescue truck driver whose cab dangled 70 feet over river

Chesapeake firefighter Justin Beazley, a member of the technical rescue team, rappels off the side of the I-64 Highrise Bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed, hanging 70 feet over the Elizabeth River. Picture courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

New York's Covid-19 toll zooms past 10K after change in accounting

Representational image. (AFP)

US freezes WHO's funding for 'mismanaging' coronavirus crisis

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham