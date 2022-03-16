World America 16 Mar 2022 U.S. Senate unanimou ...
World, America

U.S. Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

REUTERS
Published Mar 16, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Russia calls its actions a 'special military operation' to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of both parties, encouraged the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and other nations to target the Russian military in any investigation of war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 

"All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Putin has also called the country a U.S. colony with a puppet regime and no tradition of independent statehood.

Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in the country following its incursion that began on Feb. 24, the largest assault on a European state since 1945.

 

...
Tags: president vladimir putin, us senate, war criminal
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed a trolleybus and taxi after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as two sides plan more talks

Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on March 14, 2022. (AFP)

Nearly 30 million under lockdown in China as coronavirus surges

Ukranian servicemen carry the body of comrades on stretchers in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13, 2022. (AFP)

Russia and Ukraine to hold third round of talks

Residents line up for coronavirus screening during the COVID-19 lockdown in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province. (Photo: AP)

Major Chinese cities impose COVID-19 restriction as cases spike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace

The ban will be efefctive for passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights. (Representational image: Wikimedia)

US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle, as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's 'The Center,' which serves seniors, families and the community, in Massachusetts. (AP/Charles Krupa)

Top US scientist Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Susan Walsh| AP)

US sanctions Russia for 'beginning' invasion of Ukraine

A woman shows a poster in support of the Ukraine at a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->