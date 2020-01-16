World Asia 16 Jan 2020 US, China sign ' ...
World, Asia

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

AP
Published Jan 16, 2020, 8:12 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2020, 8:43 am IST
Beijing agrees to import an additional $200 billion in US products over two years
U.S. president Donald Trump holds the signed the trade deal agreement with Chinese vice-premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
 U.S. president Donald Trump holds the signed the trade deal agreement with Chinese vice-premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Washington: After nearly two years of conflict between the world's two dominant economic powers, the United States and China signed a trade truce on Wednesday, letting businesses around the globe breathe a sigh of relief.

US president Donald Trump, who currently faces an impeachment trial and then a tough reelection bid later this year, called the agreement "momentous."

 

But tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports remain in place, leaving American consumers and businesses to foot the bill.

The "phase one" agreement includes pledges from China to beef up purchases of American crops and other exports, provides protections for US technology, and new enforcement mechanisms.

“Today, we take a momentous step, one that's never taken before with China,” that will ensure “fair and reciprocal trade,” Trump said at the White House signing ceremony.

“Together, we are righting the wrongs of the past.”

As Trump ambled through a lengthy commentary on the deal, punctuated by introductions of many officials involved in the negotiations, major networks switched away from the White House to the Congress to show the presentation of articles of impeachment in the Senate as the first step towards a trial.

The easing of US-China trade frictions has boosted stock markets worldwide in recent weeks, as it takes the threat of new tariffs off the table for now.

Trump signed the deal with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who has led Beijing's negotiations with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Trump also thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping and said he would visit China in “the not-too-distant future.”

“Negotiations were tough on us,” Trump said, but they led “to this really incredible breakthrough.”

But he said he will only remove tariffs "if we're able to do phase two.”

"I'm leaving them on. Otherwise we have no cards to negotiate with.”

In a letter to Trump read by Liu, the Chinese leader said the deal is “good for China, for the US and for the whole world.”

However, the most difficult issues remain to be dealt with in "phase two" negotiations, including massive subsidies for state industry.

As part of the accord, Beijing agreed to import an additional $200 billion in US products over two years, above the levels purchased in 2017, before Trump launched his offensive, including an additional $32 billion in agricultural goods.

Trump has repeatedly touted the trade pact as a boon for American farmers, who were hit hard by the tariff war.

Soybeans exports to China plunged to just $3 billion from more than $12 billion in 2017 and the Trump administration paid out $28 billion in aid to farmers in the last two years.

But many economists question whether US farmers have the capacity to meet that demand.

...
Tags: us-china trade deal, trump china trade deal


Latest From World

China's Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, speaks during a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to sign

What's next after the US-China 'phase one' deal?

Representational image

US Census: Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group for first time

A general view of the Security Council meeting on January 9, 2020. The 15-member body blocked China’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue on the forum.(AFP)

China fails in bid to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson (left) and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol to deliver the articles of impeachment against U.S. president Donald Trump to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Behind them are the impeachment managers, the seven Democrats who will prosecute the president. (AP)

Donald Trump's articles of impeachment delivered to Senate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'Concerned but we need to be frank': Malaysia PM on India palm oil curbs

Kuala Lumpur is concerned about India's new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, but indicated he would continue to speak out against

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa wants girlfriend to fly to the moon

Yusaku Maezawa

To maintain ties, Nepal to bar NGOs from running programmes opposed by India, China

Nepal is drafting a new policy

Taiwan vote signals growing divide with China

Supporters of Nationalist or KMT party cheer as their candidate Han Kuo-yu Han arrives to concede defeat in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. AP photo

China firm on Taiwan after President Tsai’s landslide victory

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves to supporters outside her campaign headquarters in Taipei. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham