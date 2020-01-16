World America 16 Jan 2020 Donald Trump's ...
World, America

Donald Trump's articles of impeachment delivered to Senate

AP
Published Jan 16, 2020, 8:40 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2020, 8:40 am IST
In ceremony honouring Constitution, two blue folders containing charges against U.S. president carried to upper chamber of Congress
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson (left) and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol to deliver the articles of impeachment against U.S. president Donald Trump to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Behind them are the impeachment managers, the seven Democrats who will prosecute the president. (AP)
Washington: Articles of impeachment charging U.S. president Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress were delivered to the Senate Wednesday, setting in motion a historic trial that threatens the US leader with removal from office.

The two articles of impeachment -- one for abuse of power and the other for obstructing the House investigation -- were delivered in blue folders in a solemn procession by the newly appointed House managers, seven Democrats who will prosecute the case against the president.

 

“So sad, so tragic for our country, that the actions taken by the president to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections, has taken us to this place,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as she signed the articles.

“This president will be held accountable,” she said, adding: “No one is above the law.”

The solemn formalities underscored the grimness of the occasion, Trump becoming only the third US president in history to be placed on trial in the Senate.

“We feel we are carrying out the will of the framers of our constitution, and that's a pretty serious load," said Adam Schiff, the Democratic lawmaker tapped to lead the prosecution team.

Trump is accused of secretly holding up $391 million in aid to Ukraine between July and September to pressure Kiev to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in this year's White House race.

The president is also charged with obstruction for holding back witnesses and documents from the House impeachment investigation in defiance of Congressional subpoenas.

He was formally impeached on December 18.

“President Trump put his own personal interests above the national interests... and if not stopped, he will do it again,” Schiff said.

“The appropriate remedy, indeed the only remedy, is the conviction and removal from office of President Donald Trump.”

But Pelosi held back on delivering the articles to the Senate as she pressured McConnell to agree to subpoenaing the witnesses and documents that the White House blocked from the House probe.

McConnell has refused to commit, saying the issue will only be decided after the trial's opening arguments and questioning, which could take two weeks.

A Trump administration official told reporters Wednesday that they expect the trial to go no longer than two weeks, suggesting McConnell could use his 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate to stifle calls for witnesses and quickly take the charges to a vote.

“I think it's extraordinarily unlikely it will be going beyond two weeks," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

With impeachment rules requiring a two-thirds super-majority in order to convict and remove a president, Trump's acquittal is widely expected.

Earlier Wednesday Trump ridiculed the investigation and trial, as he has for months.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump impeachment, nancy pelosi, articles of impeachment


