search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

One in three UN employees have been sexually harassed: Survey

AFP
Published Jan 16, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
United Nations must set a high standard.
One in three respondents reported at least one instance of sexual harassment ( Photo: File)
 One in three respondents reported at least one instance of sexual harassment ( Photo: File)

United Nations: A third of United Nations employees have reported experiencing sexual harassment at the world body over the last two years, according to the findings of the first-ever survey on such misconduct released Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told staff in a letter that the study contained "some sobering statistics and evidence of what needs to change" to improve the workplace at the United Nations.

 

One in three respondents, or 33 per cent, reported at least one instance of sexual harassment in the past two years, but that figure climbed to 38.7 per cent for those who reported some form of sexual harassment during their time at the United Nations. The most common type of sexual harassment were sexual stories or jokes that were offensive, or offensive remarks about appearance, body or sexual activities.

UN employees were also targeted for unwelcome attempts to draw them into discussion about sexual matters, offensive gestures and touching, according the survey carried out by Deloitte in November. Two out of three harassers were men and one in four were supervisors or managers. Nearly one in 10 harassers were senior leaders, according to the survey.

The survey had a moderately low response rate of 17 per cent, with some 30,364 staff providing answers to a confidential questionnaire on line. In a letter to staff, Guterres said the survey findings on the prevalence of sexual harassment were comparable to other organisations, but that the United Nations, which champions equality, dignity and human rights, must set a high standard.

In February, the United Nations launched a 24-hour helpline for staff to report sexual harassment and UN investigators were tasked with addressing all complaints. Guterres has vowed to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.

The head of the UNAIDS agency, Michel Sidibe, last month announced he was stepping down after a review of his management style found that he had enabled a culture of harassment, including sexual harassment, at the Geneva-based UN agency.

...
Tags: united nations, antonia guterres
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

High drama, few results as Trump warns of 'long' shutdown

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall they view as ineffective and immoral (Photo: File)

Trump Justice nominee supports Mueller Russia probe

Barr said he might stiffle the investigation to protect the president (Photo: File)

Report raises fresh doubts over Trump's NATO commitment

Trump has often blasted members of the 29-nation partnership for not paying more into their national defense budgets (Photo: File)

Trump's attorney general nominee: 'I will not be bullied'

If a president directs an attorney general to do something illegal, he said, an attorney general must resign. (Photo: File)

Venezuela's Maduro brands Brazil's Bolsonaro a 'modern Hitler'

Jair Bolsonaro also has accused Maduro of being a dictator (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham