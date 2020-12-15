World America 15 Dec 2020 US COVID-19 deaths t ...
World, America

US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 1:59 pm IST
If a second vaccine is authorised soon, as expected, 20 million people could be immunized by month's end
Nurse Frank Baez, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Easter, a nurse manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit, at NYU-Langone Hospital on Monday, December. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/Kevin Hagen)
 Nurse Frank Baez, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Easter, a nurse manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit, at NYU-Langone Hospital on Monday, December. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

Washington: The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.

The number of dead rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. It is equivalent to repeating a tragedy on the scale of Hurricane Katrina every day for 5 1/2 months. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. It is equal to a 9/11 attack every day for more than 100 days.

 

"The numbers are staggering -- the most impactful respiratory pandemic that we have experienced in over 102 years, since the iconic 1918 Spanish flu, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said days before the milestone.

The U.S. crossed the threshold on the same day health care workers rolled up their sleeves for Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, marking the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history.

If a second vaccine is authorised soon, as expected, 20 million people could be immunized by month's end.

 

Meanwhile, a sea change in Washington is fast approaching after an election that was, in large part, a referendum on the Trump administration's handling of the virus.

President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that his first priority will be a comprehensive and disciplined effort to defeat the outbreak.

The death toll was reported by Johns Hopkins University from data supplied by health authorities across the U.S.

The real number of lives lost is believed to be much higher, in part because of deaths that were not accurately recorded as coronavirus-related during the early stages of the crisis.

 

Globally the virus is blamed for more than 1.6 million deaths.

Experts say it could take well into spring for the shots and other measures to bring cases and deaths under control in the U.S.

With cold weather driving people inside, where the virus spreads more easily, and many Americans disdainful of masks and other precautions, some public health authorities project 100,000 more could die before the end of January.

We are heading into probably the worst period possible because of all the things we had in the spring, which is fatigue, political resistance, maybe the loss of all the good will we had about people doing their part, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins.

 

Nuzzo contrasted the government's scattershot response with the massive mobilization undertaken after nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To think now we can just absorb in our country 3,000 deaths a day as though it were just business as usual, it just represents a moral failing," she said.

...
Tags: us covid death toll coronavirus joe biden, covid vaccination us


Latest From World

Some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week. (AP)

Some in White House getting early access to COVID-19 vaccine

During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US and pasted a poster over it.

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US

People gather in support of President Donald Trump and in protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election at freedom plaza on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)

Thousands of Trump supporters again rally in Washington

Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts. - The United States said December 11, 2020, it was purchasing 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, amid reports the country passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab. (AFP)

US buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

First Americans could get vaccine by mid-December: Top health official

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could get it as soon as December 11 or 12, the White House vaccine czar said on Sunday. (AP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine shows 100% success against severe cases

US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on November 30, 2020, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent. (AFP)

Chile scientists study potential coronavirus mutation in remote Patagonia

Other studies outside Chile have also indicated that the coronavirus can evolve as it adapts to its human hosts. (AFP)

Some in White House getting early access to COVID-19 vaccine

Some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week. (AP)

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham