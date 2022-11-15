  
World America 15 Nov 2022 Republicans on cusp ...
World, America

Republicans on cusp of retaking US House control with slim majority

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 15, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Republicans will take control of House committees, giving them the ability to shape legislation and launch probes of Biden, his family and his administration. (Photo: AP)
 Republicans will take control of House committees, giving them the ability to shape legislation and launch probes of Biden, his family and his administration. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON: Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.

Democrats have already won control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden's party an additional seat. The GOP came into the election needing to gain a net of just five seats for House control.

Nearly a week after the midterm elections, Republicans were closing in on the majority, giving conservatives leverage to blunt Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.

The full scope of the party's majority may not be clear for several more days or weeks as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party was on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

Even barely achieving 218, though, means Republicans will likely have the narrowest majority of the 21st century. It could rival 2001, when Republicans had just a nine-seat majority, 221-212 with two independents. That's far short of the sweeping victory Republicans predicted going into this year's midterm elections, when the party hoped to reset the agenda on Capitol Hill by capitalizing on economic challenges and Biden's lagging popularity.

Instead, Democrats were able to largely blunt an expected big GOP election, holding on to moderate, suburban districts from Virginia to Minnesota and Kansas. The results could complicate House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's plans to become speaker as some conservative members have questioned whether to back him or have imposed conditions for their support.

The narrow margins have upended Republican politics and prompted finger-pointing about what went wrong. Some in the GOP have blamed Donald Trump for the worse-than-expected outcome. The former president, who is expected to announce a third White House bid on Tuesday, lifted candidates during this year's primaries who struggled to win during the general election.

Despite its underwhelming showing, the GOP will still see its power in Washington grow. Republicans will take control of House committees, giving them the ability to shape legislation and launch probes of Biden, his family and his administration.

There's particular interest in investigating the overseas business dealings of the president's son Hunter Biden. Some of the most conservative lawmakers have raised the prospect of impeaching Biden, though that will be much harder for the party to accomplish with a tight majority.

Any legislation that emerges from the House could face steep odds in the Senate, where the narrow Democratic majority will often be enough to derail GOP-championed legislation.

With such a slim majority in the House, there's a potential for legislative chaos. The dynamic essentially gives an individual member enormous sway over shaping what happens in the chamber. That could lead to particularly tricky circumstances for GOP leaders as they try to win support for must-pass measures that keep the government funded or raise the debt ceiling.

The GOP's failure to notch more gains was especially surprising because the party went into the election benefiting from congressional maps that were redrawn by Republican legislatures. History was also on Republicans' side: The party that holds the White House had lost congressional seats during virtually every new president's first midterm of the modern era.

If elected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the top post, McCarthy would lead what will likely be a rowdy conference of House Republicans, most of whom are aligned with Trump's bare-knuckle brand of politics. Many Republicans in the incoming Congress rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election, even though claims of widespread fraud were refuted by courts, elections officials and Trump's own attorney general.

In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, one Republican who was outside the Capitol on the day of the mob attack, Derrick Van Orden, won a House seat. He won a seat long held by Democrats in Wisconsin.

Republican candidates pledged on the campaign trail to cut taxes and tighten border security. GOP lawmakers also could withhold aid to Ukraine as it fights a war with Russia or use the threat of defaulting on the nation's debt as leverage to extract cuts from social spending and entitlements though all such pursuits will be tougher given how small the GOP majority may end up being.

As a senator and then vice president, Biden spent a career crafting legislative compromises with Republicans. But as president, he was clear about what he viewed as the threats posed by the current Republican Party.

...
Tags: capitol hill, us house of representatives, us republicans


Related Stories

Big win for Biden as Democrats keep Senate majority
DC Edit | Shot in the arm for Biden as Democrats retain Senate control

Latest From World

The draft resolution, 'Furtherance of remedy and reparation for aggression against Ukraine', introduced by Ukraine was adopted Monday in the 193-member UN General Assembly by a recorded vote of 94 in favour, 14 against and 73 abstentions. — AFP

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine

From 1.21 billion in 2011, according to the last census, the Indian population is projected to grow to 1.66 billion by 2050. (Image: PTI)

World population hits the 800-crore mark today

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022.

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

In recent years, Erdogan (in picture) has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan's anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year. — PTI

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt



MOST POPULAR

 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India joins 100 countries in vote to let Ukraine Prez address UN virtually

United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)

India, UAE and France hold first trilateral ministerial meeting in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting in New York. (PTI Photo)

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: Biden

US President Joe Biden. — AP

"One of the most dangerous nations in world": Biden's comment on Pakistan

U.S. President Joe Biden (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->