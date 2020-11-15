The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 15 Nov 2020 Thousands rally behi ...
World, America

Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won the race he lost

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 11:32 am IST
A week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, demonstrations in support of Trump took place in other cities
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
 Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Washington: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.

"I just want to keep up his spirits and let him know we support him," one loyalist, Anthony Whittaker of Winchester, Virginia, said from outside the Supreme Court, where a few thousand assembled after a march along Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza, near the White House.

 

A week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, demonstrations in support of Trump took place in other cities.

Fury at the prospect of a transfer of executive power showed no signs of abating, taking a cue the president's unrelenting assertion of victory in a race he actually lost.

A broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups  the most secure in American history, they said, repudiating Trump's efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

 

In Delray Beach, Florida, several hundred people marched, some carrying signs reading Count every vote and We cannot live under a Marxist government.

In Lansing, Michigan, protesters gathered at the Capitol to hear speakers cast doubt on results that showed Biden winning the state by more than 140,000 votes.

Phoenix police estimated 1,500 people gathered outside the Arizona Capitol to protest Biden's narrow victory in the state.

The crowd in Washington was beginning to gather Saturday morning when cheers rang out as Trump's limousine neared Freedom Plaza.

 

People lined both sides of the street, some standing just a few feet away from Trump's vehicle. Others showed their enthusiasm by running along with the caravan.

They chanted USA, USA and four more years, and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally. After making the short detour for the slow drive around the site, the motorcade headed to the president's Virginia golf club.

Among the speakers was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the U.S. House. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

 

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

The march was largely peaceful during the day, with some tension along the margins as counterdemonstrators heckled the Trump supporters with chants of You lost!

By the late afternoon, a few hundred anti-Trump demonstrators engaged in shouting matches with scattered groups of Trump supporters. One group of Trump supporters were hit with eggs and one person lost his red MAGA hat, which was set on fire to cheers.

 

Multiple police lines blocked Trump supporters from entering the Black Lives Matter Plaza area as night fell. Those who managed to get inside the area were doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched.

Some demonstrators and counterdemonstrators traded shoves, punches and slaps. A man with a bullhorn yelling Get out of here! was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he was knocked unconscious onto the street. Bloody and dazed, he was taken to a police officer.

 

The Million MAGA March was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since Election Day. Chris Rodriguez, director of the city's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

The issues that Trump's campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

 

Trump's campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

A former administration official, Sebastian Gorka, whipped up the crowd by the Supreme Court by saying, We can win because he did win. But, he added, It's going to be tough.

...
Tags: trump rally, us elections, maga hat


Latest From World

Regardless of who wins the polls, it is expected that some changes in the status of the region would be announced after the new government was formed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan assembly election gets under way amid tight security

US President Donald Trump

Trump bans American investments in Chinese companies that would aid PLA

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won enough seats in Parliament to return to power for a second five-year term (AFP Photo)

Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control

People shout as they broke into the government building protesting against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early Tuesday to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. (AP)

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump bans American investments in Chinese companies that would aid PLA

US President Donald Trump

Brazil halting COVID-19 vaccine trial surprises the world

Brazil's health regulator has halted clinical trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac (AFP Photo)

Why Trump’s Supreme Court threat is not that easy to execute

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP)

US Elections: Trump supporters bring guns to vote-counting centers

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP)

Confident of victory, Biden appeals for national unity

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham