World America 15 Nov 2019 US threatens Egypt w ...
World, America

US threatens Egypt with sanctions over arms deal with Russia

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Reportedly, Cairo signed a 2-billion-dollar agreement with Moscow earlier this year to buy more than 20 Su-35 jets.
The letter came as Washington is also putting pressure on Turkey, another regional power and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to drop its bid to acquire Russian S-400 missile systems. (Photo: ANI Representational)
 The letter came as Washington is also putting pressure on Turkey, another regional power and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to drop its bid to acquire Russian S-400 missile systems. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Washington D.C: The United States has warned Egypt of possible sanctions over Cairo's decision to purchase fighter jets from Russia.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper sent a letter on Wednesday to Cairo, urging the country to scrap a deal to purchase Su-35 jets from Russia, reported Xinhua quoting a US-based media.

 

"Major new arms deals with Russia would-at a minimum-complicate future U.S. defense transactions with and security assistance to Egypt," read the letter.

Reportedly, Cairo signed a 2-billion-dollar agreement with Moscow earlier this year to buy more than 20 Su-35 jets.

The letter came as Washington is also putting pressure on Turkey, another regional power and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to drop its bid to acquire Russian S-400 missile systems.

The Turkish purchase of the S-400 missile defense system from Moscow violates the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which prohibits major purchases of Russian military hardware. Moreover, it prompted Washington to eject Turkey from its F-35 joint strike fighter program.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mike pompeo, mark esper, north atlantic treaty organization


Latest From World

A spokeswoman for the US State Department said Trump remained committed to making progress on agreements he reached with Kim Jong Un at a first summit in Singapore in June last year, namely 'transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearisation.' (Photo: File)

North Korea rejects US offer of December talks

Among those celebrating was President Donald Trump, who tweeted

'Just keeping up with demand': Trump Jr's book is No. 1 bestseller, but with an edge

Voters can choose up to three candidates in their preferential order. The candidate who polls 50 per cent plus one vote as the first preference will be declared the winner. (Representational Image)

In 1st polls since Easter attacks, Sri Lankans up for tomorrow's showdown

Pelosi’s comments could offer a preview of articles of impeachment Democrats might put forward. (Photo: File)

Trump has admitted to bribery, says Nancy Pelosi as impeachment probe intensifies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Just keeping up with demand': Trump Jr's book is No. 1 bestseller, but with an edge

Among those celebrating was President Donald Trump, who tweeted

Trump has admitted to bribery, says Nancy Pelosi as impeachment probe intensifies

Pelosi’s comments could offer a preview of articles of impeachment Democrats might put forward. (Photo: File)

Kashmir integral part of our country: Indian columnist at US Congress

She said that the international community has to assist India in eradicating radical Islamist terror that is when the human rights situation will be possible. (Photo: ANI)

On 16th birthday, US student opens fire at high school, kills two

Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told reporters the entire incident, captured on videotape, took 16 seconds as the young man stood in one spot and fired on one student after another. (Photo: Twitter)

13.8 million TV viewers watch Trump's live impeachment proceedings on opening day

A second hearing is scheduled for Friday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham