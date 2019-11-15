World America 15 Nov 2019 13.8 million TV view ...
World, America

13.8 million TV viewers watch Trump's live impeachment proceedings on opening day

AP
Published Nov 15, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 8:41 am IST
The Nielsen company said 10 different networks aired live or taped coverage of the hearing, which stretched nearly six hours on Wednesday.
A second hearing is scheduled for Friday. (Photo: File)
 A second hearing is scheduled for Friday. (Photo: File)

New York: An estimated 13.8 million people watched live coverage of diplomats William Taylor and George Kent on the first day of the House's public impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.

The Nielsen company said 10 different networks aired live or taped coverage of the hearing, which stretched nearly six hours on Wednesday. A second hearing is scheduled for Friday. That compares to the 20.4 million people who watched Brett Kavanaugh's hearing for his Supreme Court nomination following sexual misconduct allegations in September 2018.

 

Congressional testimony by James Comey (19.5 million) and Michael Cohen (13.8 million) also had more viewers. Former special counsel Robert Mueller had 12.9 million viewers in July. Fox News Channel was the most popular network for hearing coverage, even though its prime-time opinion hosts have consistently derided the impeachment inquiry. Nielsen said an estimated 2.9 million people watched Fox's coverage, making it the network's third most-watched day of the year.

MSNBC was second with 2.69 million, ABC had 2.01 million, CBS had 1.97 million, CNN had 1.84 million and NBC had 1.68 million, Nielsen said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, impeachment probe, trump-ukraine row, brett kavanaugh
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Pakistan--- a DNA of terrorism, India replies on Kashmir at UNESCO

Nawaz Sharif’

Govt seeking ransom to lift Nawaz ban: PML

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak says no deal on Jadhav issue

The victim was also 19 while the injured students ranged from 17 to 20 years old. (Photo: Representational)

Teenager kills one, injures three in Russian college before shooting himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin, gets invitation for annual Victory Day celebrations

PM Modi met Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit and reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations. (Photo: Twitter)

'Are you talking about witch hunt? It's a joke,' says Trump on impeachment hearing

Trump is facing allegations of using his office to pressure Ukraine officials for personal political gain against Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump plans to release transcript of April Ukraine call on Thursday

The transcript of a July 25 call Trump made with the Ukrainian president in which he asked him to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden has become the subject of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president. (Photo: File)

Love or hate him, voters say impeachment hearing will not change their views on Trump

For many Trump supporters, the impeachment inquiry is nothing more than a partisan effort by Democrats to unseat a president they could not beat in 2016. (Photo: File)

YouTuber, accused of abusing adopted kids for poor performance, dies

Hobson, 48, had been accused of starving her children and using pepper spray to punish them when they didn’t perform to her liking in the skits that garnered thousands of online views. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham