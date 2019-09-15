World America 15 Sep 2019 No evidence found: C ...
World, America

No evidence found: Cops on reports of shooting at Virginia mall

AFP
Published Sep 15, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.
The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities had completed a preliminary search of the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington without finding any victims or evidence that a shooting took place. (Photo: Representational)
 The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities had completed a preliminary search of the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington without finding any victims or evidence that a shooting took place. (Photo: Representational)

Arlington: Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at movie theatre that is part of a popular mall.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities had completed a preliminary search of the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington without finding any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.

 

Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.

...
Tags: virginia mall, us police, mass shooting
Location: United States, Texas, Arlington


Latest From World

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday he was making a

Boris Johnson claims huge progress in Brexit talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is blaming Iran for drone attacks Saturday against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. (Photo: File)

US blames Iran for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Armaco oil sites

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted production at two Aramco oil facilities that were attacked by Yemeni rebels, interrupting about half of the company's total output, the energy minister said on Saturday. (Photo: screengrab)

Saudi oil production cut by 50 pc after drones attack on Aramco plants

Investigators didn't immediately determine whether there was any connection between the shootings that Deputy Police Chief Harold Medina called “senseless acts” during a news conference early Friday. (Photo: AP)

5 dead in US after multiple shootings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Al-Qaeda heir Hamza bin Laden killed

Hamza bin Laden

Trump backs Netanyahu in upcoming elections

US President Donald Trump with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

US confirms death of Osama's son Hamza bin Laden

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India. (Photo: Representational | Twitter)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham