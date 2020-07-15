106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
World America 15 Jul 2020 First COVID-19 vacci ...
World, America

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US shows good results

AP
Published Jul 15, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2020, 10:08 am IST
Developed by US government’s top infectious disease expert Dr Fauci, reports say the vaccine revved up people’s immune systems as hoped
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

 

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

But Tuesday, researchers reported anxiously awaited findings from the first 45 volunteers who rolled up their sleeves back in March. Sure enough, the vaccine provided a hoped-for immune boost.

Those early volunteers developed what is called neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream -- molecules key to blocking infection -- at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19, the research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is an essential building block that is needed to move forward with the trials that could actually determine whether the vaccine does protect against infection,” said Dr. Lisa Jackson of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle, who led the study.

There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart.

There were no serious side effects. But more than half the study participants reported flu-like reactions to the shots that aren’t uncommon with other vaccines -- fatigue, headache, chills, fever and pain at the injection site. For three participants given the highest dose, those reactions were more severe; that dose isn’t being pursued.

Some of those reactions are similar to coronavirus symptoms but they’re temporary, lasting about a day and occur right after vaccination, researchers noted.

“Small price to pay for protection against COVID,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a vaccine expert who wasn’t involved with the study.

He called the early results “a good first step,” and is optimistic that final testing could deliver answers about whether it’s really safe and effective by the beginning of next year.

“It would be wonderful. But that assumes everything’s working right on schedule,” Schaffner cautioned.

Moderna’s share price jumped nearly 15 percent in trading after U.S. markets closed. Shares of the company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have nearly quadrupled this year.

Tuesday’s results only included younger adults. The first-step testing later was expanded to include dozens of older adults, the age group most at risk from COVID-19. Those results aren’t public yet but regulators are evaluating them. Fauci said final testing will include older adults, as well as people with chronic health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus — and Black and Latino populations likewise affected.

Nearly two dozen possible COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of testing around the world. Candidates from China and Britain’s Oxford University also are entering final testing stages.

The 30,000-person study will mark the world’s largest study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine so far. And the NIH-developed shot isn’t the only one set for such massive U.S. testing, crucial to spot rare side effects. The government plans similar large studies of the Oxford candidate and another by Johnson & Johnson; separately, Pfizer Inc. is planning its own huge study.

Already, people can start signing up to volunteer for the different studies.

People think “this is a race for one winner. Me, I’m cheering every one of them on,” said Fauci, who directs NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We need multiple vaccines. We need vaccines for the world, not only for our own country.”

Around the world, governments are investing in stockpiles of hundreds of millions of doses of the different candidates, in hopes of speedily starting inoculations if any are proven to work.

...
Tags: dr anthony fauci, us vaccine, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine trials


Latest From World

A hindu temple in Mithi, Pakistan. (AFP)

Pakistan court rejects petitions challenging construction of Hindu temple in capital

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP)

What will it take for Bolsonaro to treat this pandemic seriously?

Picture used in cover for

Did Trump pay a proxy to take college entrance exam for him?

Representational Image. (AFP)

China challenges US to reduce nuclear arsenal to its level



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump says 'more white people' than Blacks are killed by US police

A Black Lives Matter protester salutes passing traffic while supporters of President Donald Trump rally in the background. (AP)

Trump administration takes U-turn on foreign students visa policy

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP)

Americans divided over virus politics as US hits new COVID-19 record every day

Principal Pam Rasmussen (L) takes the temperature of arriving students as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020.(AFP)

US university says no to removing Gandhi statue

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington, DC. (Photo: courtesy Indian Embassy)

Harvard and MIT fight for their foreign students as US introduce new visa rules

A view of the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology on July 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.(AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham