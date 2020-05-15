52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,000

772

Recovered

27,969

281

Deaths

2,649

13

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi84703045115 Rajasthan45342580125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2205119248 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Karnataka98145535 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Bihar9664007 Haryana80741811 Odisha6111583 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand187873 Tripura155160 Assam87402 Uttarakhand75501 Himachal Pradesh68353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 15 May 2020 Global coronavirus d ...
World, America

Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000

REUTERS
Published May 15, 2020, 8:39 am IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 8:39 am IST
The US had reported more than 85,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, while the Britain and Italy have reported over 30,000 fatalities each
An Ecuadorian criminalistics police member disinfects the death body of a woman in a street of Quito. (AFP)
 An Ecuadorian criminalistics police member disinfects the death body of a woman in a street of Quito. (AFP)

Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while reported cases of the virus are approaching 4.5 million, according to a Reuters tally.

About half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

 

The first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments. It took 19 days to go from 200,000 to 300,000 deaths.

By comparison, an estimated 400,000 people die annually from malaria, one of the world’s most deadly infectious diseases.

The United States had reported more than 85,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, while the United Kingdom and Italy have reported over 30,000 fatalities each.

While the current trajectory of COVID-19 falls far short of the 1918 Spanish flu, which infected an estimated 500 million people, killing at least 10% of patients, public health experts worry the available data is underplaying the true impact of the pandemic.

...
Tags: coronavirus toll, new update, covid-19, america, britain, italy, death count


Latest From World

A doctor tends to a patient in a ward for coronavirus patients at the Martini Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. (AP)

Years of conflict leave Somalia ill-equipped to fight the virus

People have lunch at a restaurant along the shoreline as stage 1 of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begin in Sydney. (AP)

Australians emerge from coronavirus lockdown to beers and lattes

Afghan and foreign security personnel stand guard in front of a hospital after gunmen attacked, in Kabul. (AP)

US blames Islamic State on Kabul hospital attack

Workers from the Iztapalapa government talk to people trying to enter the cemetery to explain that only are allow two persons at a time outside Pantheon of San Lorenzo Tezonco in Mexico City. (AFP)

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases

Workers from the Iztapalapa government talk to people trying to enter the cemetery to explain that only are allow two persons at a time outside Pantheon of San Lorenzo Tezonco in Mexico City. (AFP)

US unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak

US president Donald Trump. (AFP)

Nicaragua releases 2,800 prisoners to house arrest to contain virus

A medical worker wears a mask and a face shield at the entrance of the SERMESA hospital in Managua. (AP)

Why is the 2020 US presidential race turning its spotlight on Obama?

Former US president Barack Obama. (AP)

US immunologist warns of 'darkest winter' if virus rebounds

A resident fills out paperwork for a free COVID-19 test at the Bethany Baptist Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham