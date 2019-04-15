LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 15 Apr 2019 Boeing should overha ...
World, America

Boeing should overhaul 737 Max planes: Donald Trump

AFP
Published Apr 15, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
US President Donald Trump lambasted the Boeing 737 Max plane on Monday, saying it should be improved.
The model has suffered two deadly crashes in a matter of months. (Photo:AP)
 The model has suffered two deadly crashes in a matter of months. (Photo:AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump lambasted the Boeing 737 Max plane on Monday, saying it should be improved with unspecified new features and given a new name.

The model has suffered two deadly crashes in a matter of months, the first last October in Indonesia with the death of all 189 people on board and then in Ethiopia on March 10, killing all 157 aboard. Both accidents took place shortly after takeoff.

 

Investigators are focusing on a system that is supposed to help the Boeing workhorse aircraft avoid stalling in flight.

"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name,"

Trump wrote in an early morning tweet. "No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" he added. It is not the first time Trump has weighed in on the Ethiopian crash. Two days after the plane went down, he tweeted that these days jetliners are "becoming far too complex to fly".

He added: "Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better."

...
Tags: boeing, donald trump, ethiopian plane crash, lion air crash
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

The ex-prime minister and his cronies are accused of stealing billions of dollars from 1MDB. (Photo:AP)

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak's 1MDB graft trial resumes

Amid intense global pressure to rein in terror outfits, Pakistan on Friday launched guidelines for implementing the UNSC sanctions. (File Photo)

China hails Pakistan's action plan to implement UN resolutions to fight terrorism

Nancy Pelosi took time out from an official trip to issue a strong statement urging Trump to remove the clip featuring Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump did not incite violence against US Muslim lawmaker: White House



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump did not incite violence against US Muslim lawmaker: White House

Nancy Pelosi took time out from an official trip to issue a strong statement urging Trump to remove the clip featuring Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar. (Photo:AP)

'Gay' Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches Presidential bid

Voters in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin helped hand Republican US President Donald Trump his victory in the 2016 election. (Photo:AP)

American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX

Earlier this week, competitor Southwest Airlines said it would operate its 34 aircraft of the same model starting August 5. (Representational Image)

Senators urge Trump administration to delay decision on India's GSP

The US Congress in March last year voted to renew the GSP through 2020. (Photo:AP)

Musk-Bezos feud? SpaceX CEO calls Amazon mogul ‘copycat’

Musk’s comment comes after Amazon hired a SpaceX executive, Rajeev Badyal, who was earlier fired by the SpaceX CEO. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham