Stormy Daniels sues police over her arrest at strip club

AP
Published Jan 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Daniels was arrested in July on suspicion of inappropriately touching a female undercover officer
Stormy Daniels aka Steffanie Clifford
 Stormy Daniels aka Steffanie Clifford

Columbus(US): Stormy Daniels is suing the police department in Ohio's capital for US $2 million over her arrest at a strip club last summer.

The federal defamation lawsuit filed on Monday alleges that Columbus officers conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her sex allegations concerning Donald Trump before he became president. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in July on suspicion of inappropriately touching a female undercover officer.

 

Two other club employees also were arrested. Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels hours later, saying the law cited in her arrest applied only to those who regularly performed at the club. The city prosecutor later said the law was "glaringly inequitable" and should no longer be enforced. Messages were left for the police department and for the city prosecutor on Monday.

...
Tags: donald trump, stormy daniels, usa
Location: United States, Ohio, Columbus




