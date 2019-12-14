World America 14 Dec 2019 'Unfair that I ...
'Unfair that I am being impeached': Trump, claims 'didn't do anything wrong'

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Earlier in the day, he described the impeachment as a hoax and politically motivated.
US President Donald Trump has said that it is unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the US, under his leadership, was doing quite good. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that it is unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the US, under his leadership, was doing quite good.

"It's not fair that I'm being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong!," President Trump said in a tweet as a key Congressional committee approved the two articles of impeachment against him.

 

The impeachment against Donald Trump now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority. Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be carried out in the 100-member US Senate, where President Trump's Republican party has a majority.

"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!," Donald Trump said in his tweet.

"The impeachment is a hoax. It is a sham. It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future First Lady. It started a long time ago," Donald Trump told reporters earlier in the day at the White House.

"It is a witch hunt. It is a sham. It is a hoax. Nothing was done wrong. Zero was done wrong. I think it is a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment, which is supposed to be used in an emergency. And it would seem many, many, many years apart," he asserted.

"To be using this for a perfect phone call, where the president of that country said there was no pressure whatsoever -- did not even know what we were talking about. It was perfect; the relationship is perfect. I have done much more for them than Obama did for them. It is a scam. It is something that should not be allowed. And it is a very bad thing for our country," President Trump said.

The Democrats, he said, were trivialising impeachment.

"I tell you what, someday there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican House, and I suspect they are going to remember it. Because when you use impeachment for absolutely nothing, other than to try and get political gain," Donald Trump said.

He asserted that his poll numbers had gone through the roof.

"Fundraising for the Republican Party has gone through the roof. We are setting records. We have never -- nobody has ever seen anything like it because the people are disgusted. The people are absolutely disgusted. Nobody has ever seen anything like this," he said.

Meanwhile, the US Senate geared itself for the next phase of impeachment process.

"If articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate, every single senator will take an oath to render 'impartial justice'. Making sure the Senate conducts a fair and honest trial that allows all the facts to come out is paramount," Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said.

 

Tags: donald trump, impeachment, us, democrats
Location: United States, Washington


