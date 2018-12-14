search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Vihari sees off Marcus Harris, hosts 4 down
 
World, America

Trump's son-in-law Kushner possible next chief of staff: US media

AFP
Published Dec 14, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Trump has been searching for new chief of staff after announcing that John Kelly, was to leave by the end of the year.
Kushner, an influential White House adviser and husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, met with the Republican leader to discuss the job, according to the Huffington Post, which first reported the story. (Photo: File)
 Kushner, an influential White House adviser and husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, met with the Republican leader to discuss the job, according to the Huffington Post, which first reported the story. (Photo: File)

Washington: Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is on the short-list of potential candidates for the president's next chief of staff, US media said Thursday.

Kushner, an influential White House adviser and husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, met with the Republican leader to discuss the job, according to the Huffington Post, which first reported the story.

 

"I am not aware that he is under consideration but, as I think all of us here would recognize, he would be great in any role that the president chooses to put him in," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said of the news, which was also reported by CBS.

The president has been searching in vain for a new chief of staff after announcing that John Kelly, a retired general he had reportedly fallen out with, was to leave by the end of the year. Nick Ayres, the 36-year-old chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, had been touted as favourite to get the job, but announced he was taking himself out of the running, dealing a blow to the president.

Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican who heads the hard-right Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives, showed more interest -- but also ultimately withdrew his candidacy.

Kushner was a key player in negotiations with Canada and Mexico to preserve a free trade pact between the North American countries. He has also led efforts to draft a Middle East peace plan that the Trump administration said it will unveil in early 2019.

The 37-year-old has also cultivated close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused of playing a role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a case that has rattled the kingdom's ties with the West.

The news is sure to set off warnings of nepotism, however, especially considering that Kushner had no prior experience in government before Trump's election. Like his father-in-law, he left New York real estate to become one of Washington's most powerful political players.

...
Tags: donald trump, jared kushner, chief of staff, white house, john kelly
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian techie in US sentenced to 9 years for sexual assault inside plane

Ramamoorthy was convicted in August after a five-day trial that was conducted before United States District Judge Terrence Berg. (Photo: YouTube)

In rebuke to Trump, US Senate blames Saudi prince for Khashoggi’s murder

Seven of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Senate Democrats to back the measure. (Photo: AFP)

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen jailed for 3 yrs, says ‘job was to cover his dirty deeds’

Among the charges against Cohen was making 'hush money' payments to two women who had threatened to go public during the 2016 presidential election campaign with claims they had affairs with Trump. (Photo: File)

US President Donald Trump threatens govt shutdown after Mexico border wall row

US President Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels to pay USD 294,000 to Trump as legal fees for defamation case

After the defamation case was rejected, Trump's lawyers had demanded that Daniels should pay USD 340,000 in legal fees. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham