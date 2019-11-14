World America 14 Nov 2019 Vladimir Putin invit ...
World, America

Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for Victory Day

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Putin said that bilateral trade has registered a growth of 17 per cent.
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Brics summit in Brazil.
 PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Brics summit in Brazil.

Brasilia:  Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders met here and discussed ways to further cement their special strategic partnership.

Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th Brics Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India’s ties with the world’s five major economies, met Putin on the sidelines of the meeting.

 

During the bilateral meeting, Modi said that “frequent meetings have strengthened our relations. Our bilateral relations are growing. You have invited me to visit Russia in May for the Victory Day celebrations. I am happily waiting that I will get an opportunity to meet you once again,” the Prime Minister said.

Putin said that bilateral trade has registered a growth of 17 per cent.

“We have been implementing major bilateral projects and strengthening technical cooperation and our cultural exchanges are expanding,” the Russian President said.

The annual May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow, where Russia shows off its military might, commemorates the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany.

The two leaders are meeting over two months after holding extensive talks in Russia’s far east Vladivostok city on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) during which they discussed ways to further cement the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

On September 5, Modi said the friendship between India and Russia was not restricted to governmental interactions in capital cities, but was about people and close business relations. India had announced an “unprecedented” US$1 billion line of credit for Russia’s resource-rich Far East with Prime Minister Modi vowing to support President Putin’s “stupendous efforts” to develop the extremely harsh region.

...
Tags: vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi, brics summit


Latest From World

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers. (Photo:AP)

First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House

As the rocket fire and Israeli air-strikes continued into the night, Gaza medical officials said 10 Palestinians had been killed, including Al-Atta and his wife. (Photo: AP)

Rockets rain from Gaza as Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes said, 'Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast.' (Photo: FIle | Representational)

1000 Kg cocaine mysteriously washes up along coast in France, cops shut beaches

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. (Photo: File)

I'm very much into climate, says Trump; slams China, India for doing 'nothing'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers. (Photo:AP)

I'm very much into climate, says Trump; slams China, India for doing 'nothing'

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. (Photo: File)

Nearly 4 billion miles away, most distant world explored gets named 'Arrokoth'

'Dictators, it's ok, come on in': Donald Trump at New York event

Trump was touting the strength of the US economy in a speech to business executives in New York and said the rest of the world wants to get its share. (Photo: File)

Syed Akbaruddin serves langar during Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world yesterday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham