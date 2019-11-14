World America 14 Nov 2019 'New energy, di ...
World, America

'New energy, directions in ties': PM Modi meets Xi Jinping in Brazil

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 9:04 am IST
The two leaders held talks on a wide range of bilateral issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said there has been a "new direction and new energy" in bilateral ties after their second informal summit in Chennai as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-China relations, including on the trade front. (Photo: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said there has been a "new direction and new energy" in bilateral ties after their second informal summit in Chennai as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-China relations, including on the trade front. (Photo: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said there has been a "new direction and new energy" in bilateral ties after their second informal summit in Chennai as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-China relations, including on the trade front.

PM Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies, met President Xi on the sidelines of the meeting, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India.

 

Prime Minister Modi told President Xi: "I am glad to meet you once again".

"When I look back, we had met for the first time in Brazil itself... our journey began. The journey of unknown people has today turned into a close friendship. We have since then met in many forums, bilaterals, you visited my home state, took me to your village, you came to receive me outside Beijing in Wuhan.... It is such a significant thing that within the five years, there have been so much trust and friendly relations.

"As you said and I believe that our meeting in Chennai gave our journey a new direction and new energy. Without any agenda, we talked about each other''s issues, global situations... these have been very successful," PM Modi said.

The two leaders held talks on a wide range of bilateral issues.

They met for the second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai, on October 11-12 and discussed a range of bilateral issues, vowing to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and expand bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi in the Brazilian capital comes days after India decided not to join China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved "core concerns", with India saying the proposed deal would have adverse impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Indians.

It also took place amidst renewed strain in ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue. A joint statement issued after talks between President Xi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last month said China is paying "close attention" to the situation in the Kashmir and that it should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter.

In its reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's consistent and clear position has been that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and China is well aware of New Delhi's position.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, china, india, bilateral ties
Location: Brazil, Rio Grande do Norte


Latest From World

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg departed the United States on Wednesday, hitching a ride to Europe aboard a catamaran to attend a UN climate summit in Madrid. (Photo: File)

'We sail for home!' Greta Thunberg on her way to UN climate summit

Hobson, 48, had been accused of starving her children and using pepper spray to punish them when they didn’t perform to her liking in the skits that garnered thousands of online views. (Photo: AP)

YouTuber, accused of abusing adopted kids for poor performance, dies

PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Brics summit in Brazil.

Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for Victory Day

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers. (Photo:AP)

First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for Victory Day

PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Brics summit in Brazil.

First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers. (Photo:AP)

I'm very much into climate, says Trump; slams China, India for doing 'nothing'

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. (Photo: File)

Nearly 4 billion miles away, most distant world explored gets named 'Arrokoth'

'Dictators, it's ok, come on in': Donald Trump at New York event

Trump was touting the strength of the US economy in a speech to business executives in New York and said the rest of the world wants to get its share. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham