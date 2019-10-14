World America 14 Oct 2019 Pak must prosecute t ...
World, America

Pak must prosecute top LeT operatives along with its leader Hafiz Saeed: US

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Pak on Thursday arrested 'top four leaders' of banned LeT/JuD on charges of terrorism financing.
The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. (Photo: File)
 The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. (Photo: File)

Washington: Pakistan must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil and prosecute top Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives along with its leader Hafiz Saeed, the US has said ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's crucial decision on whether to blacklist the country.

Alice Wells, head of the US state department's South and Central Asian bureau, also welcomed the arrest the top four leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba /Jamaat-ud-Dawah in Pakistan. Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Thursday arrested the "top four leaders" of the banned LeT/JuD on charges of terrorism financing. The top four arrested terrorists have been identified as Professor Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Salam.

 

"As Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, Pakistan, for its own future, must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil," Wells tweeted. "We welcome news that Pakistan arrested 4 #LeT leaders. The victims of LeT's vicious attacks deserve to see these individuals prosecuted now, along with LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," she said. Pakistan has a long history of catching and releasing terrorists operating from its soil. Wells' remarks came as the FATF is set to give its decision on the country's 'grey list' status. Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea. The ongoing review of Pakistan's performance will determine if it stays on the grey list or moved on the black list or given a clean chit.

Wells last month also asked Pakistan to prosecute terrorists like Saeed and Masood Azhar, saying the reduction of the Indo-Pak tensions would depend on Islamabad's seriousness in taking action against those who engage in "cross-border infiltration". Tensions between the two countries have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The US, since 2012, has been offering a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: terrorism, pakistan, hafiz saeed, imran khan, fatf
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that anyone attempting to

Anyone attempting to split China will be crushed: Xi in maiden visit to Nepal

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. (Photo: File)

Parody video featuring US Prez shooting, stabbing opponents shown at Trump resort

President Lenin Moreno met with Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping CONAIE, for four hours of talks in the capital Quito broadcast live on state television. (Photo: File)

Ecuador government, protesters agree deal to end deadly unrest

Johnson hopes a deal will be agreed in time for EU leaders to approve it at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: File)

There's a way forward for Brexit that could secure interests: Boris Johnson



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Parody video featuring US Prez shooting, stabbing opponents shown at Trump resort

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. (Photo: File)

Ecuador government, protesters agree deal to end deadly unrest

President Lenin Moreno met with Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping CONAIE, for four hours of talks in the capital Quito broadcast live on state television. (Photo: File)

US force leaves 'high-value' ISIS detainees behind in Syria: report

This comes even as the Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive. (Representational Image)

Justin Trudeau wears protective vest after unspecified threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned an armored vest and appeared with a heavy security detail at a major election rally on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Trump releases USD 50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria

This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham