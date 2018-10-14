search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump's son-in-law likely paid little or no income tax for years: report

REUTERS
Published Oct 14, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 9:38 am IST
The Times report said that nothing in the documents reviewed 'suggests Kushner or his company broke the law.'
The documents were created with Kushner's cooperation as part of a review of his finances by an institution that was considering lending him money, the Times reported. (Photo: File)
 The documents were created with Kushner's cooperation as part of a review of his finances by an institution that was considering lending him money, the Times reported. (Photo: File)

Washington: Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, likely paid little or no federal income taxes between 2009 and 2016, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing confidential financial documents.

The documents were created with Kushner's cooperation as part of a review of his finances by an institution that was considering lending him money, the Times reported. The Times said that Kushner's tax bills reflected the use of a tax benefit known as depreciation that lets real estate investors deduct part of the cost of their properties from their taxable income.

 

The Times report said that nothing in the documents reviewed "suggests Kushner or his company broke the law."

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell, told Reuters on Saturday that he would not respond to the newspaper's assumptions, which he said were "taken from incomplete documents obtained in violation of the law and standard business confidentiality agreements."

He added, "Always following the advice of numerous attorneys and accountants, Kushner properly filed and paid all taxes due under the law and regulations."

The records reviewed by The New York Times did not expressly state how much Kushner paid in taxes, but included estimates for how much he owed called "income taxes payable" - and how much Kushner paid in expectation of forecasted taxes known as "prepaid taxes." The paper said that for most of the years covered, both were listed as zero, but in 2013 Kushner reported income taxes payable of USD 1.1 million.

Kushner Cos, the family company for which Kushner previously served as chief executive, has been profitable in recent years, the Times said, citing the analysis. Kushner sold his interests in the company to a family trust last year.

The White House and Kushner Cos did not immediately comment Saturday.

The newspaper noted that the 2017 tax rewrite signed by Trump includes provisions that benefit real estate investors.

Mirijanian said that on tax reform efforts, Kushner "followed his approved ethics agreement and has avoided work that would pose any conflict of interest."

In December, a group of Democratic lawmakers wrote to Kushner, asking whether in his talks with foreign officials he had ever discussed financing for a deeply indebted property in midtown Manhattan, citing concern he was using his position for financial gain.

Kushner Cos said previously it had more than USD 2.5 billion in transactions 2017 and has 12 million square feet under development in New York and New Jersey.

Documents released by the White House in June showed Kushner held assets worth at least USD 181 million, the Associated Press reported. The disclosures also show that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, received at least USD 82 million in outside income in 2017.

Tags: jared kushner, donald trump, trump's son-in-law, white house, ivanka trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump explains 'eligibility' for those who want to come to US

Responding to a series of question on illegal immigration, the president reiterated that he wants people based on merit, a move that can help technology professionals from countries such as India. (Photo: File)

Trump says US has taken toughest-ever action on China's unfair trade practices

'We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses,' Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday. (Photo: File)

US limits nuclear technology to China citing proliferation, military diversion

The statement comes at a time when officials in Washington believe Beijing has been 'diverting civilian nuclear technology to power the new generations of Chinese submarines, aircraft carriers and floating nuclear power plants.' (Representational Image)

Don't use songs in rallies, family of singer Prince tells Donald Trump

The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AFP | File)

World's longest flight: Singapore Airlines sets record after nearly 18 hr trip

The plane was carrying 150 passengers and 17 crew members. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham