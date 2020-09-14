174th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,850,887

95,529

Recovered

3,779,927

73,057

Deaths

79,784

1,168

Maharashtra106030874006129531 Andhra Pradesh5671234671394912 Tamil Nadu5027594473668381 Karnataka4594453529587265 Uttar Pradesh3120362394854429 Delhi2183041836984744 West Bengal2027081751393945 Telangana158513127007974 Bihar158389143053822 Odisha155005118642690 Assam141763113134469 Gujarat113662941103211 Kerala10827977699440 Rajasthan102408845181236 Haryana9374172587975 Madhya Pradesh88247659981762 Punjab79679575362356 Chhatisgarh6399131931555 Jharkhand6147446583555 Jammu and Kashmir5409635737878 Uttarakhand3197321040414 Goa2459219129290 Puducherry1983314570385 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9555609976 Chandigarh7991517090 Manipur7875619146 Arunachal Pradesh6121437910 Nagaland508338838 Meghalaya3724207526 Sikkim2086150516 Mizoram14288300
World America 14 Sep 2020 Trump and Harris hea ...
World, America

Trump and Harris head for California as wildfires take campaign focus

AFP
Published Sep 14, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
The history-making blazes have now burned through nearly five million acres (two million hectares) across the US West
Mill Creek Hotshots set a backfire to protect homes during the Bobcat Fire on September 13, 2020 in Arcadia, California. California wildfires that have already incinerated a record 2.3 million acres this year and are expected to continue till December. The Bobcat Fire, burning in the San Gabriel Mountains, has grown to about 32,000 acres and is only 6% contained. (AFP)
 Mill Creek Hotshots set a backfire to protect homes during the Bobcat Fire on September 13, 2020 in Arcadia, California. California wildfires that have already incinerated a record 2.3 million acres this year and are expected to continue till December. The Bobcat Fire, burning in the San Gabriel Mountains, has grown to about 32,000 acres and is only 6% contained. (AFP)

Portland: President Donald Trump was due Monday to visit California for a briefing on record wildfires that have killed 35 people, as West Coast officials and political opponents accused him of being in denial about climate change.

The history-making blazes have now burned through nearly five million acres (two million hectares) across the US West, torching an area roughly the size of the state of New Jersey, with fears the death toll may rise.

 

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate who tweeted that Trump "denied evidence" the flames were "intensified by the climate crisis," is also set to tour the damage, as the infernos ignite a political conflagration.

"This is climate change, and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand," Eric Garcetti, the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

Of at least 35 people killed by the blazes since the beginning of summer, 27 died this week alone. Dozens were still missing on Sunday.

 

Trump has made little comment about the blazes in recent weeks, but at a Nevada campaign event on Saturday he acknowledged the scope of the disaster.

"They never had anything like this," said Trump, who systematically downplays global warming. "Please remember the words, very simple, forest management."

He plans to meet Monday with the heads of California's emergency services, while California senator Harris will tour the damage a day later.

Garcetti hit back at the president's earlier remarks, saying that "anybody that lives in California is insulted by that."

 

"Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real... This isn't about forest management or raking."

With battle lines drawn ahead of November's election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is also due to address the wildfires and their cause Monday.

He recently called the threat of climate change "undeniable" and "existential."

'In shock'

Much of the West Coast remained coated in dense smog through Sunday, with Portland by a distance the world's most air-polluted city according to IQAir.

 

"It's apocalyptic," Washington state Governor Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week."

"It's maddening right now we have this cosmic challenge to our communities, the entire West Coast of the United States on fire, to have a president to deny that these are not just wildfires, these are climate fires," he said.

Most of the fatalities have occurred in California and Oregon, with emergency services in the two states recording 34 deaths.

More than 30,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, with officials warning that improved weather could end Monday as windier conditions return to the dry region.

 

Residents of Arcadia, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the nearby Bobcat Fire spread south through forested terrain toward the metropolis.

Two new deaths were confirmed from the North Complex Fire, which swept at unprecedented speeds this week into areas already ravaged less than two years ago by the Camp Fire -- California's deadliest ever blaze.

"There are still active fires, power lines are down, trees are down, there are roads that are impassable," said Sheriff Kory Honea, warning evacuees it could take "weeks and weeks" to return to their homes.

 

Paul Clement described to AFP how he fled his home in Berry Creek.

"When I came around the bend, everything was on fire -- an entire hillside. So I ended up driving through and you couldn't see fifty feet (15 meters)."

"It was worse than the Camp Fire, which I didn't think was possible."

California has seen 3.3 million acres burn -- an annual record, with more than three months of the fire season still to come -- and over 4,100 structures destroyed.

'Wake-up call'

Near the Beachie Creek Fire, east of Oregon state capital Salem, police had set up multiple roadblocks on Sunday. Long lines of cars stretched in front of them, waiting in the thick fog to pass through.

 

Many were farmers trying to go home and feed their livestock.

"We went back to Mill City this morning, but police advised us not to as it is dangerous," resident Elaina Early told AFP. "The house is ok, but we leave now because the conditions are really not good."

"My son is six and he is in shock, it's hard for him," the 36-year-old added. "He keeps telling me, 'We live in a hotel now?'"

Preparations have been hampered by online claims that "extremists" are intentionally setting fires in Oregon, rumors debunked by the FBI.

 

Facebook said it was removing the posts.

...
Tags: california wildfire, donald trump, kamala harris, us climate change, us elections 2020, election campaign
Location: United States, Oregon, Portland


Latest From World

Ksenia Fadeyeva, 28, the head of Alexei Navalny's Tomsk headquarters and the city council candidate in September 13 regional elections, distributes campaign leaflets in the Siberian city of Tomsk on September 7, 2020. (AFP)

Two Navalny allies win vote in Russian city where he was poisoned

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reacts after being elected as new head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at the party's leadership election in Tokyo on September 14, 2020. - Japan's ruling party on September 14 elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister. (AFP)

Yoshihide Suga manages an easy win to be Japan's ruling party leader

People enjoying the autumn sunshine on Primrose Hill, London, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. From Monday, social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England both indoors and outdoors and Boris Johnson hinted that such restrictions will potentially remain in place until or through Christmas. (AP)

COVID infections in Europe to spike in Oct, Nov: WHO

Firefighters put out burning embers in the Fresno County community of Bald Mountain, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, on September 11, 2020. - The Creek Fire which began near Shaver Lake and exploded on Labour Day weekend has now reached 6 percent containment with 175,000 acres burned. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States on September 11 battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. (AFP)

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from US' West Coast fires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from US' West Coast fires

Firefighters put out burning embers in the Fresno County community of Bald Mountain, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, on September 11, 2020. - The Creek Fire which began near Shaver Lake and exploded on Labour Day weekend has now reached 6 percent containment with 175,000 acres burned. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States on September 11 battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. (AFP)

Hurricane Paulette rolls toward Bermuda in US as Sally threatens Gulf Coast

Image provided by NOAA shows the formation of Tropical Storm Sally. Tropical Storm Sally has formed off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named tropical storm on record in a busy Atlantic hurricane season. (NOAA via AP)

Search on for bodies in charred path of California wildfires

Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (AFP)

Biden camp releases remix of 'Lagaan' song to woo Indian-Americans

US prosecutor looking into origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham