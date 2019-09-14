World America 14 Sep 2019 Trump backs Netanyah ...
World, America

Trump backs Netanyahu in upcoming elections

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 9:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 9:53 pm IST
Trump spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defense treaty between the two nations.
US President Donald Trump with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump is lending support to embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a critical election on Tuesday by appearing to publicly back one of his key priorities.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defense treaty between the two nations.

 

Trump says it would "further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries."

The comments came just days before Israeli voters are set to decide Netanyahu's political fate are the latest effort by Trump to back Netanyahu, perhaps his closest personal ally on the world stage.

Trump adds that he looks forward to continuing the discussions after the election when they meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

...
Tags: benjamin netanyahu, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

On Friday, Kovind led the delegation-level talks along with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and witnessed the signing and exchange of MOUs/agreements between two countries. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Switzerland

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

US confirms death of Osama's son Hamza bin Laden

Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur: Free pick and drop, medical services for pilgrims; 5000 can visit daily

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India. (Photo: Representational | Twitter)

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US confirms death of Osama's son Hamza bin Laden

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India. (Photo: Representational | Twitter)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)

President of MIT admits he approved financial support from Jeffrey Epstein

Dozens of victims have described him as a sexual predator who used young women as his sex slaves. Prosecutors have pledged to charge any co-conspirators. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump has just one advice for his 13-yr-old son: Don't vape

The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham