search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

At least one dead as dozens of gas blasts rock Boston suburbs in US

REUTERS
Published Sep 14, 2018, 8:23 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Residents in all three towns with utilities service from Columbia Gas had been asked to evacuate immediately. 
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston. (Photo: AP)
 In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston. (Photo: AP)

Boston: Dozens of explosions, apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture, rocked three communities near Boston on Thursday, killing at least one person, injuring 12 and prompting the evacuation of hundreds, officials said.

The blasts left dozens of homes and other buildings demolished or engulfed in flames as firefighters from some 50 departments raced for hours from one blaze to another and utility crews rushed to shut off gas and electricity in the area to prevent further ignitions.

 

Police drove up and down streets with bullhorns telling residents to vacate their homes immediately.

Fire investigators suspected "over-pressurization of a gas main" belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts led to the series of explosions and fires, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told a news conference.

Columbia Gas, a unit of the utility giant NiSource Inc, announced earlier on Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighbourhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions occurred. However, it was not immediately known whether any work was being done in those communities at the time.

People cover their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire on Bowdoin Street in Lawrence. (Photo: AP)People cover their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire on Bowdoin Street in Lawrence. (Photo: AP)

"Columbia Gas is investigating what happened on its system today," NiSource spokesman Ken Stammen said.

The US Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said it was sending a team to support the state's emergency response efforts.

The former head of the agency, Brigham McCown, called the series of gas explosions "unprecedented, at least in recent memory."

"I can't think of a series of natural gas-related incidents like this," McCown, who led PHMSA under President George W. Bush, told Reuters by telephone. "We have had similar issues on a much smaller scale."

He said the National Transportation Safety Board was also sending a team headed by its chairman, Robert Sumwalt, to investigate the disaster.

Live TV images showed firefighters battling blazes in the former mill towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, about 25 miles (40 km) north of the Massachusetts capital.

The streets were darkened after nightfall with power cut off to the area as a precaution.

'Overwhelming event'

Lawrence General Hospital said on its Facebook page it treated 13 people for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to blast trauma. One of those patients, who was in critical condition, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Officials told Reuters that patient later died.

At least three people, including one firefighter, were hurt in Andover, the town said in a statement, but it was unclear whether any of those individuals were among the patients treated in Lawrence, some of whom were later released.

"This has been an overwhelming event," Mansfield told reporters, saying that fire companies responding to blazes were putting one house fire out only to discover another house on fire as they finished their work. "This event is not over tonight. This event will probably go on."

Massachusetts State Police said a total of 70 fires, explosions or investigations of gas odour had been reported. Some 50 fire departments responded to the emergency, said John McArdle, fire chief of Plaistow, New Hampshire, which sent a tower ladder and engine crew to the scene.

North Andover resident Laurie Williams, 55, said she drove home from work to find police and fire vehicles blocking streets near her home and learned that three buildings nearby were on fire.

(Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

"It was very scary," Williams told Reuters by telephone, saying she could see smoke on the skyline. "My first thought was this is a gas explosion."

State police urged residents served by Columbia Gas to evacuate their homes. Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said residents in the southern part of the city had been asked to leave their homes whether or not they were Columbia Gas customers, due to planned power cuts.

Gas utilities have come under heightened scrutiny in recent years for an ageing network of pipelines that critics say are not being properly inspected and maintained, posing a growing risk to public safety.

Friday's conflagrations came six years after Columbia Gas accepted blame for a gas explosion in Springfield, Massachusetts, that injured 17 people and caused an estimated $1.3 million in property damage

That occurred when a Columbia Gas technician called to investigate a gas odour at a nightclub accidentally punctured a line, the state Department of Public Utilities said in a report.

Tags: gas explosions in us, massachusetts state police
Location: United States, Massachusetts




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 12 available 3 days before launch date; Know the trick

iOS 12 brings a lot of under-the-hood improvements and as well as nifty new features.
 

Vistara rolls out complimentary in-flight entertainment across its flight network

Vistara's IFE comes with a content-rich multimedia library of over 70 hours of top-notch Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment of various genres. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bappa comes home in taxis and cars

The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Photo: AP)
 

Sonam says Anand tried to hook her up with friend, answers queries on sex life

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was all over for almost a week in May.
 

Dad 'high on drugs' shoots and kills his six-month-old baby as wife refused him sex

A 22. gauge pistol was found tucked down the back of a sofa in the family’s living room, along with several rounds of ammunition. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Terror originating from Pak soil our shared concern with India: US

Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said conversations on counter-terrorism has always been a very important part of the US-India relationship and the two countries have been coordinating on 'wanted' terrorists and terror outfits. (Representational Images)

Hurricane Florence weakens to Category 2: US forecaster

Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast. (Photo: AP)

'60 Minutes' producer out as CBS cleans up after harassment claims

'Jeff Fager (in pic) is leaving the company effective immediately,' CBS News president David Rhodes wrote in a note to staff reported by CBS News. (Photo: AFP)

Leaked video shows Google execs troubled by Trump election

Google's Indian-origin chief executive Sundar Pichai also addressed the gathering, saying that while the election was rife with rhetoric and division, people should have faith in the democratic process. (Photo: File)

Gunman kills five people in California, then himself: police

'When the deputies responded they located three victims of the shooting and the suspect had fled,' said King, adding that the man is believed to have shot two more victims at another location. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham