World America 14 Aug 2019 India, China are dev ...
World, America

India, China are developed but take benefit of 'developing nations' tag at WTO: Trump

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Trump had empowered the US Trade Representative (USTR) to start takin actions if economies are inappropriately taking benefits of the WTO.
He said the WTO views certain countries like China and India as “they’re growing”. “Well, they’ve grown,” he said and warned that the US will not let such countries to take advantage of the WTO. (Photo: AP)
 He said the WTO views certain countries like China and India as “they’re growing”. “Well, they’ve grown,” he said and warned that the US will not let such countries to take advantage of the WTO. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that India and China are no longer “developing nations” and were “taking advantage” of the tag from the WTO and asserted that he will not let it happen anymore.

Trump, championing his ‘America First’ policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products and has described the country as a “tariff king”.

 

The US and China are currently engaged in a bruising trade war after Trump imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated.

Earlier in July, Trump asked the World Trade Organisation to define how it designates developing-country status, a move apparently aimed at singling out countries like China, Turkey and India which are getting lenient treatment under the global trade rules.

In a memorandum, Trump had empowered the US Trade Representative (USTR) to start taking punitive actions if any advanced economies are inappropriately taking benefits of the WTO loopholes.

Addressing a gathering at Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump said India and China – the two economic giants from Asia – are no longer developing nations and as such they cannot take the benefit from the WTO.

However, they are taking the advantage of a developing nation tag from the WTO, putting the US to disadvantage, he said.

“They (India and China) were taking advantage of us for years and years,” Trump said. The Geneva-based WTO is an intergovernmental organisation that regulates international trade between nations.

Under the global trade rules, developing countries claim entitlement to longer timeframe for the imposition of safeguards, generous transition periods, softer tariff cuts, procedural advantages for WTO disputes and the ability to avail themselves of certain export subsidies.

Trump expressed hope that the WTO will treat the US “fairly”. He said the WTO views certain countries like China and India as “they’re growing”. “Well, they’ve grown,” he said and warned that the US will not let such countries to take advantage of the WTO.

“We’re not letting that happen anymore...Everybody is growing but us,” he said.

...
Tags: trump, india, china
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

‘The two countries should find stronger areas of convergence, respect each other’s core concerns, find ways of managing differences and keep a strategic view of the direction of bilateral ties,’ he said after meeting counterpart Wang Yi. (Photo: ANI)

India, China must respect each other’s core concerns: Jaishankar

The move comes after Zakir had recently alleged that the Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad. (Photo: PTI)

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Photo: Representational image

China denies US Navy ship visits to Hong Kong amid unrest

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. (Photo: File)

Guaido warns Venezuela's Maduro over moves to advance legislative elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
 

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

Taxpayers can get multiple benefits by filing income tax returns before the deadline.
 

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Renault Triber bookings to begin from 17 August, launch on 28 August

Prices expected to be around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
 

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

Xiaomi foldable phone will come with an interesting feature. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Wild California freeway shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

Photo: Representational image

Guaido warns Venezuela's Maduro over moves to advance legislative elections

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. (Photo: File)

China denies US Navy ship visits to Hong Kong amid unrest

Photo: Representational image

Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan: Islamic scholar Imam Tawhidi

‘Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India,’ said Imam Tawhidi. (Photo: Twitter | @Imamofpeace)

US Congressman apologises for not consulting Indian Americans on Kashmir letter

Agitated over the letter, several Indian Americans, who constitute a significant part of Suozzi’s Congressional District in New York and had played a key role in his election and fund raising, flooded the office of the Congressman with angry messages. (Photo: Twitter | @Tom_Suozzi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham