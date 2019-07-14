Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; Match to start at 3 pm IST
 
World America 14 Jul 2019 Unborn baby dies whi ...
World, America

Unborn baby dies while Venezuelan mother waits for visa to cross Chile

REUTERS
Published Jul 14, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Peru last month clamped down on immigration, requiring migrants have passports and visas in order to stay in the country.
Chilean officials said on Saturday that the unborn baby of a Venezuelan migrant had died while the woman waited for the appropriate visa to cross the border from Peru into Chile. (Representational Image)
 Chilean officials said on Saturday that the unborn baby of a Venezuelan migrant had died while the woman waited for the appropriate visa to cross the border from Peru into Chile. (Representational Image)

Santiago: Chilean officials said on Saturday that the unborn baby of a Venezuelan migrant had died while the woman waited for the appropriate visa to cross the border from Peru into Chile.

Peru last month clamped down on immigration, requiring migrants have passports and visas in order to stay in the country. The new rules have pushed some migrants south to Chile.

 

Chile's foreign ministry said in a statement it regretted the death of the unborn baby, but said "it was not possible to lend medical assistance to foreign citizens in a neighboring country."

Thousands of Venezuelans rushed to Peru's northern border on Friday, in an attempt to enter the country before it imposed tougher immigration regulations.

Venezuela's economic collapse has unleashed the biggest migratory crisis in recent South American history. Chile, one of Latin America's strongest and most stable economies, has become a magnet for Venezuelans seeking a new home.

Immigration into Chile has increased sixfold in less than 30 years, from 114,500 in the 1992 census, to 746,465 last year. The majority of migrants recently have come from Haiti and Venezuela.

Chile's foreign ministry said it had beefed up staff at its consulate in Tacna, Peru, to handle the influx. The consulate has issued more than a thousand visas for Venzuelans seeking entry into the country in the past three weeks, the ministry said.

...
Tags: peru, chile, venezuelan, mother, child, dead
Location: Chile, Santiago


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Shanghai is piloting a programme set for eventual nationwide adoption in what would likely be the world's largest waste separation and recycling scheme. ( Photo: AFP)

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

When a massive blackout plunged much of Manhattan into darkness on Saturday evening, a choir and the casts of Broadway musicals entertained tourists with impromptu performances in the street. (Photo: AFP)

Choir, Broadway casts entertain tourists on New York street during blackout

About 42,000 customers lost electricity in the early evening, according to the Con Edison utility. (Photo: AFP)

Manhattan plunges into darkness, huge power outage

Meteorological Forecasting Division has said rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country. (Photo: ANI)

43 dead, over 24 missing, says police: Nepal floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

Shanghai is piloting a programme set for eventual nationwide adoption in what would likely be the world's largest waste separation and recycling scheme. ( Photo: AFP)
 

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
 

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (Photo: ANI)
 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)

Donald Trump warns migrant crackdown set to start

US President Donald Trump

Immigration raids set for the weekend: Trump

Trump said ICE would focus mainly on people with convictions, including gang members, but also others. (Photo: File)

US teen points fake gun at cop, killed; incident caught on cam

The video footage showed the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. (Photo: Screengrab)

US House votes to curb Donald Trump powers to start Iran war

Trump has said he believes he has the legal right to attack Iran. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham