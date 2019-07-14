Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 14 Jul 2019 Donald Trump warns m ...
World, America

Donald Trump warns migrant crackdown set to start

REUTERS
Published Jul 14, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Operations to target several families living in 10 cities.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: A nationwide wave of arrests of immigrants facing deportation will commence over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, confirming that the plan, intended to discourage a surge of Central American migrants, was on track after a delay.

The operation is expected to target hundreds of families in 10 cities that have recently been ord-ered deported by an immigration court but have not yet left the country.

 

Trump revealed the operation on Twitter in June and then postponed it. It is unusual for the government to announce deportation operations ahead of time.

“People are coming into this country illegally, we are taking them out legally,” Trump told reporters on Friday, calling it a “major operation” that will mainly focus on removing criminals.

In a typical week, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests thousands of immigrants who are staying in the country illegally, according to government data. Most of those arrests are made without any advance publicity.

The President, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said he was not concerned that the advance notice could help targeted immigrants evade arrest.

“If the word gets out, it gets out,” he said.

Since Trump first spoke of the plan, a number of city mayors, nearly all Democrats, have repeated their long-standing policies of not cooperating with ICE officials on deportations and have advertised helplines people can call to understand their rights.

Democratic lawmakers, among others, have also sought to inform immigrants of their rights, telling them not to open their door for ICE unless agents present a court-issued warrant, and not to say or sign anything before speaking with a lawyer.     — Reuters

Trump, a Republican who has made cracking down on illegal immigration a centrepiece of his administration, is trying to deal with a surge of mostly Central American families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Many families are approaching border officials to seek asylum.

The latest planned arrests would follow widespread criticism of the crowded, unsanitary conditions in which immigrants are being detained along the southwestern border and concerns about children being separated from adults by border officials.

In a hearing on the subject on Friday at the U.S. House of Representatives, some Democrats said they feared the forthcoming arrests could result in more immigrant children being separated from their families.

Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, asked a federal watchdog about its recently issued report saying detention conditions were below standards.

Jennifer Costello, the acting inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, told the congressional hearing that the government was falling short in terms of “crowding, the prolonged detention, some of the hygiene that the children are supposed to have.”

Costello said it would be “impossible” to meet required standards under “the conditions that we saw there.”

“It’s shocking,” she said.

Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence to visit some of the criticized detention facilities in McAllen, Texas, on Friday along with journalists, who have generally been denied access to detained immigrants.

Pence visited one overcrowded and foul-smelling facility where almost 400 men are detained behind metal fences, some sleeping on concrete, after being accused of crossing the U.S. border illegally.

A demonstrator holds up a sign during a “Lights for Liberty" rally march and vigil near the U.S.- Mexico border crossing in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego as they protest immigration inforcement being conducted by the U.S. government from San Diego, California, U.S. July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Trump administration has increased pressure on the governments of Mexico and several Central American countries to stem the flow of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

Trump is to meet with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the White House on Monday for talks on immigration and security. Morales may sign an agreement with Trump declaring Guatemala a safe destination for asylum seekers, which could prevent many from applying in the United States, according to officials in both governments.

Alongside these international efforts, Trump has sought to deter border crossings with highly publicized crackdowns in the United States.

The operation that Trump said would start on Sunday is an example. ICE is expected to target families whose immigration cases were handled through an expedited court process that began in 2018.

The agency has notified about 2,000 of those people that they face deportation because they failed to appear in court, acting ICE Director Mark Morgan said last month.

Immigration rights activists have complained that in many cases immigrants, especially those involved in expedited hearings, do not receive proper notice of their court dates.

...
Tags: us president donald trump, immigrants, deportation


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A view of the Asasey Hotel that was attacked in Kismayo, Somalia on Saturday. (photo: AP)

26 killed in suicide/gun attack at Somalian hotel

Once the deal was done police pounced, arresting Said and charging him with human trafficking offences. (Photo: Representational image/File)

Sex trafficker arrested for luring teen into sex slavery

Mike Pence traveled to the Mexico border as protesters rallied in several US cities urging the government to shut down what they call 'concentration camps.' (Photo: AP)

US VP Mike Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp in Texas

The siege lasted for almost 12 hours and only ended on Saturday morning after clashes with security forces. (Photo: AFP)

26 dead, 56 hurt in Somalia hotel siege, Al-Shabaab claims responsibility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Immigration raids set for the weekend: Trump

Trump said ICE would focus mainly on people with convictions, including gang members, but also others. (Photo: File)

US teen points fake gun at cop, killed; incident caught on cam

The video footage showed the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. (Photo: Screengrab)

US House votes to curb Donald Trump powers to start Iran war

Trump has said he believes he has the legal right to attack Iran. (Photo: File)

Trump claims no retreat on citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump is arguing he didn't retreat when he abandoned his effort to insert a citizenship question into next year's census and insists his fallback will prove a more accurate option. (Photo: File)

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham