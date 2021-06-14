World America 14 Jun 2021 Novavax holds vaccin ...
World, America

Novavax holds vaccine trials in US, Mexico, says shot 90% effective against Covid

AP
Published Jun 14, 2021, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 4:28 pm IST
Novavax's study involved nearly 30,000 people aged 18 and up in the US and Mexico
Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots. (Photo: AP/File)
 Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the US and Mexico.

The vaccine was about 90 per cent effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said.

 

While demand for COVID-19 shots in the US has dropped off dramatically, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world.

That help is still months away, however. The company says it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the US, Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then.

Many of our first doses will go to  low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with, Novavax Chief Executive Stanley Erck told The Associated Press.

 

While more than half of the US population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, less than 1 percent of people in the developing world have had one shot, according to Our World In Data.

Novavax's study involved nearly 30,000 people aged 18 and up in the US and Mexico. Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots.

There were 77 cases of COVID-19  14 in the group that got the vaccine and the rest were in volunteers who received dummy shots. None in the vaccine group had moderate or severe disease, compared to 14 in the placebo group.

 

The vaccine was similarly effective against several variants including the one first detected in the U.K. that's dominant in the US, and in high-risk populations including the elderly and people with other health problems.

Side effects were mostly mild  tenderness and pain at the injection site. There were no reports of unusual blood clots or heart problems, Erck said.

Novavax reported the results in a press release and plans to publish in a medical journal, where it will be vetted by independent experts. The Maryland-based company previously released findings from smaller studies in Britain and South Africa.

 

COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the coronavirus, especially the spike protein that coats it, and get ready to fight the virus off. The Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of that protein. That's different from some of the other vaccines now widely used, which include genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.

The Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute.

Novavax previously announced manufacturing delays due to supply shortages. The company now expects to reach production of 100 million doses a month by the end of September and 150 million doses a month by December.

 

The company has committed to supplying 110 million doses to the US over the next year and a total of 1.1 billion doses to developing countries.

In May, vaccines alliance Gavi announced it had signed an agreement to buy 350 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with deliveries estimated to begin in the third quarter. COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries, is facing a critical shortage of vaccines after its biggest supplier in India suspended exports until the end of the year, Novavax has been working on developing vaccines for more than three decades, but hasn't brought one to market. The company's coronavirus vaccine work is partly funded by the US government.

 

...
Tags: novavax, novavax inc
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett becomes new Prime Minister of Israel. (AFP Photo)

A 'new day' in Israel after Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years

Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo: AP)

As summit ends, G-7 urged to deliver on vaccines, climate

Covaxin has been administered to millions of people in India and it was given approval for emergency use in 14 countries. — Representational image/DC

FDA says 'no' to use of Covaxin in US

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship with its Long March-2F carrier rocket is being transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gansu province, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Rocket on pad, China ready to send first crew to space station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

First Americans could get vaccine by mid-December: Top health official

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could get it as soon as December 11 or 12, the White House vaccine czar said on Sunday. (AP)

Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark

India's Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP)

Antigua PM accuses Opposition UPP of supporting Choksi to secure campaign funding

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. (Photo: AFP)

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Emergency responders gather at the scene of a shooting where a mass shooting was reported. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham