Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 14 Jun 2019 World oil prices sur ...
World, America

World oil prices surge after suspected attacks on two tankers in Gulf of Oman

AFP
Published Jun 14, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
The advance marked a reversal from a sharp fall on Wednesday following a bearish US oil inventory report.
The rise in oil prices - jumping as much as 4.5 per cent before pulling back somewhat - boosted share prices of energy companies, while global stock markets also won some support from the prospect of US interest rate cuts this year. (Photo: File)
 The rise in oil prices - jumping as much as 4.5 per cent before pulling back somewhat - boosted share prices of energy companies, while global stock markets also won some support from the prospect of US interest rate cuts this year. (Photo: File)

New York: World oil prices have risen following suspected attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, worsening frayed tensions in the crude-rich Middle East region.

The rise in oil prices - jumping as much as 4.5 per cent before pulling back somewhat - boosted share prices of energy companies, while global stock markets also won some support from the prospect of US interest rate cuts this year. The Gulf of Oman lies at the other end of the strategic Strait of Hormuz from the Gulf, part of a vital shipping lane through which at least 15 million barrels of crude oil and hundreds of millions of dollars of non-oil imports pass each day.

 

Read: 2 oil tankers 'attacked' in Oman, reports of blast on one

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of responsibility for the incidents and said the United States would raise the attacks at a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for later Thursday. Iran labelled the attacks "suspicious." US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate for July delivery finished up 2.2 per cent at USD 52.28.

The advance marked a reversal from a sharp fall on Wednesday following a bearish US oil inventory report. "Tension across the Middle East is high - and the attacks on two tankers has further exacerbated the situation, even though there does not appear to have been any damage to the cargos," said John Hall, chairman of British-based consultancy Alfa Energy.

A note from Eurasia Group said the "incidents appear aimed at demonstrating the vulnerability of Gulf shipping while damaging confidence in the US ability to protect freedom of navigation." Gains in oil prices have been "constrained by high inventories and concerns about the global economy," it added. In equity markets, gains by petroleum-linked shares lifted Wall Street shares.

The S&P 500 finished up 0.4 percent, snapping a two-day losing streak. "From a broader perspective, the stock market has traded sideways over the last four sessions as it waits for further policy guidance from the Fed and for any updates on the US-China trade front," said Briefing.com Stocks elsewhere were mixed, with Frankfurt gaining, Tokyo retreating and London and Paris flat.

...
Tags: high oil prices, mike pompeo, gulf of oman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The seminary, in the town of Sderot, was empty at the time of the rocket attack as students had left to return to their homes elsewhere to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath, which begins on Friday with their families. (Photo: AP)

Israeli jets hit Gaza after rocket fire into Sderot on Jewish Sabbath

Julian Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections. (Photo: AP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces extradition hearing

A team comprising officials of the Criminal Investigations Department took the suspects in its custody in Dubai and brought them back for further questioning. (Photo: AP)

Five suspects of Easter Sunday attacks repatriated from the UAE

PM Narendra Modi addresing the SCO summit in Bishkek (Photo: ANI)

Stop terror, PM Modi warns Pakistan in SCO speech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

Poonam Pandey video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

That would be Charles, Prince of Wales, whom Trump had met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brazil Supreme Court criminalizes homophobia

The Supreme Federal Court (STF), which voted eight to three in favor of the measure, classified homophobia as a crime similar to racism. (Photo: AFP)

Doing business in India was 'tough': Pompeo on his Bengaluru days

Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas' 4th District. (Photo: File)

South Asia has become a perfect breeding ground for religious extremism: SAMAF

Low literacy rates, proliferation of deadly weapons, rising poverty and ethnic tensions and deprivation make the region a perfect breeding ground for extremist forces and this must be seen and tackled as a global challenge, he said. (Representational Image | AFP)

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead. (Photo: File)

US, 25 other nations accuse North Korea of violating UN sanctions

A complaint seen Wednesday by The Associated Press asks the UN Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea to rule that Pyongyang breached the cap and demand an immediate halt to deliveries. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham