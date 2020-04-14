World America 14 Apr 2020 US approves sale of ...
World, America

US approves sale of missile, torpedoes worth $155 million to India

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2020, 10:44 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Pentagon said that the proposed sale of these equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
File image of Petagon, the headquarters of defense departmnent.
 File image of Petagon, the headquarters of defense departmnent.

Washington: The Trump Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth $155 million to India.

The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles is estimated to cost $92 million, while 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes are estimated to cost $63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate notifications to the Congress.

 

A determination in this regard was recently made by the US State Department following a request for these two military hardware made by the Indian Government, the Pentagon said.

According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing inter-operability with the United States and other allied forces.

"India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the Pentagon said.

While the Harpoon missiles will be manufactured by Boeing, the torpedoes would be supplied by Raytheon, the notification said. The proposed sale, it said, will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems.

The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo will provide the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions. “India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.

India intends to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its P-8I aircraft. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces,” it said.

In both the notifications, the Pentagon said that the proposed sale of these equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

According to the Pentagon, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.

...
Tags: india-us defence ties, defence, pentagon, united states


Latest From World

File image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP)

Turkey projects itself as humanitarian power amid Coronavirus pandemic

A man wears face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 offers Friday prayers in Karachi. (AFP)

50 senior clerics warn Pakistan government over curbs on congregations

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) addresses a live video conference on the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Hanoi on Tuesday. (AFP)

In Asean conference, Vietnam backs Covid-19 emergency fund

The United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Covid-19: Over 180 confirmed cases among United Nations network



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump hints at reopening lockdown-hit US economy soon

US President Donald Trump leaves after adressing the media on Monday. (AFP)

Trump claims coronavirus cases are plateauing in US

File image of US President Donald Trump.

World yearns for 'good news' as Covid-19 pandemic rages on

Frontline healthworkers dealing with covid19 patients hug each other after they were cheered for by the onlookers in Valencia. (AFP)

US making critical progress in fight against coronavirus: Trump

Volunteers Eva Grout (TOP), and Jennifer Niebergall work while conducting drive-through coronavirus testing at Malibu City Hall in Malibu California. PTI photo

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries

A security guard sanitises the area around a correctional centre in South Africa. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham