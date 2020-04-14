World America 14 Apr 2020 IMF approves debt re ...
World, America

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2020, 8:54 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 8:54 am IST
A security guard sanitises the area around a correctional centre in South Africa. AFP photo
 A security guard sanitises the area around a correctional centre in South Africa. AFP photo

Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Monday announced it had approved immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries to help them free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

 

The countries benefitting are nearly all in Africa, but also include Afghanistan, Yemen and Haiti.

imf aid, poor countries, imf debt relief


