search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US adds India to currency watch list with China

AFP
Published Apr 14, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Treasury said the 'monitoring list' includes those 'major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices.'
India has a USD 23 billion trade surplus with the United States. (Representational Image)
 India has a USD 23 billion trade surplus with the United States. (Representational Image)

Washington: The US Treasury added India to its watch list of countries with potentially questionable foreign exchange policies, joining China and four others, according to a report issued on Friday.

Treasury said the "monitoring list" includes those "major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices." In addition to India, the semi-annual report to Congress names five countries that continue on the list from October: China, Germany, Japan, Korea and Switzerland.

 

Countries remain on the list for two report cycles "to help ensure that any improvement in performance versus the criteria is durable and is not due to temporary factors."

While no major trading partner was found to be manipulating its currency, five of those on the list meet two of the three criteria, while China is included because "it constitutes a disproportionate share of the overall US trade deficit." The US has a deficit of USD 337 billion with China of a total global trade deficit of USD 566 billion, according to government data.

"We will continue to monitor and combat unfair currency practices, while encouraging policies and reforms to address large trade imbalances," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The Treasury report is required by Congress to identify countries that are trying to artificially manage the value of their currency to gain a trade advantage, for example by keeping the exchange rate low to promote cheaper exports.

The report said India, which has a USD 23 billion trade surplus with the United States, "increased its purchases of foreign exchange over the first three quarters of 2017," although the rupee still rose in value.

And while China -- which is at the centre of a brewing trade dispute with Washington -- remained on the watch list, Treasury said "the Chinese currency generally moved against the dollar in a direction that should" help reduce China's trade surplus with the United States.

Germany also remained on the watch list, even though it is part of the European currency union, which means it cannot independently control the exchange rate for the euro.

Even so, the report notes that Germany "has the world's largest current account surplus" and has made "little to no progress in reducing this massive surplus the past three years." Treasury called for all the countries on the list to implement economic reforms to address their surpluses.

Tags: currency watch list, us treasury, india, china
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leak: Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 spotted with Snapdragon 660, 128GB storage

Instead of the latest Snapdragon 636 SoC, the Mi 6X has been spotted with Snapdragon 660, albeit limited to 2.0GHz. (Leaked Mi 6X renders)
 

Watch: Cobra throws up seven eggs when caught in Kerala

Sujith posted a video of the moment the cobra threw up the eggs on Facebook. (Facebook/ Sujith Vp Wynad)
 

Canon launches the EOS M50 4K enabled mirrorless camera

The EOS M50 is available with a single kit option – the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, which is priced at Rs 61,995.
 

All for love: Male stork journeys 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

Stjepan Vokic, a retired Croatian primary school caretaker, pets Malena, a white stork he adopted in 1993 after he found it at a nearby pond with a broken wing, shot by hunters. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for, he tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is Google bringing gestures like iPhone X?

A reported leaked screenshot from Google Developer Blog suggests that these gestures might come to Android later this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump considers re-joining Pacific Trade Pact

TPP is an ambitious trade agreement involving 12 countries.

Russia slams US military strikes in Syria, warns of consequences

'Such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris,' the Russian ambassador said. (Photo: AFP)

'Lesson' for Bashar al-Assad: US, UK, France launch military strikes in Syria

A US official said the strikes had targeted chemical production facilities. Another official said multiple types of bombs were used, and a variety of targets chosen. (Photo: AP | Hassan Ammar)

Indian-American entrepreneur among 6 dead in Arizona plane crash

Anand Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. (Photo: Facebook)

West holds back Syria attack plan

A Syrian boy kicks a ball in a camp for displaced Syrians from the former rebel bastion of Douma, in al-Bil, east of the rebel-held town of Azaz in northern Syria on Friday. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham