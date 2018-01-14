search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US deal to resolve status of thousands of immigrants 'probably dead': Trump

AFP
Published Jan 14, 2018, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 9:42 pm IST
'DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it,' Trump tweets.
Trump came back on the issue in a pair tweets three days after igniting outrage by referring to African and Haitian immigrants as coming from 'shithole countries'. (Photo: AFP)
 Trump came back on the issue in a pair tweets three days after igniting outrage by referring to African and Haitian immigrants as coming from 'shithole countries'. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Sunday a deal to resolve the status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children is "probably dead", blaming it on Democrats.

Trump came back on the issue in a pair of early morning tweets three days after igniting outrage by referring to African and Haitian immigrants as coming from "shithole countries."

 

Global condemnation of the remark as racist has put the president on the defensive amid bipartisan attempts to negotiate a budget deal that would avert a looming government shutdown and remove the threat of deportation of the so-called "dreamers."

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," Trump said, referring to the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.

"I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST," he said.

DACA, established in 2012 by Trump predecessor Barack Obama, protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants whose parents brought them into the country illegally as children.

Trump said in September he was scrapping the program but delayed enforcement to give Congress six months -- until March -- to craft a lasting solution.

But a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the government to keep DACA going pending resolution of court challenges to the president's decision.

Tags: donald trump, shithole remark, immigrants, democrats
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain to go on countrywide diet as officials plan to introduce calorie caps

A recent study pointed out that 63 percent adults in England are too heavy (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating junk food as bad as catching a life-threatening disorder: study

Fast food is also responsible for diabetes, heart diseases and colon cancer (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Bengali writer Mahasweta Devi on 92nd birth anniversary

Born in 1926 in Dhaka to well-known poet Manish Ghatak and Dharitri Devi, also a writer and social worker, Mahasweta Devi grew up in a political and literary environment. (Photo: Google doodle)
 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Wrong button: Hawaii sends false missile alert, island panics for 40 minutes

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn’t reach people who aren’t on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the 'false alarm' didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later. (Photo: AP)

Jailed for leaking classified army documents, Chelsea Manning to run for US Senate

The revelations by Manning exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies; her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. (Photo: AP)

Nikki Haley to succeed Trump? Diplomats feel UN envoy eyeing 2020 or 2024 polls

The 45-year-old Republican resorted to a veto to block criticism from the UN Security Council and threatened reprisals against those who voted against Washington at the General Assembly. (Photo: AP)

India, China climate fight hailed in United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN has a “very solid commitment” for climate action, pointing out that African nations were the biggest victims of the globally changing weather patterns.

Trump in 'excellent health': WH on 1st medical examination of President

Trump, who has faced questions about his diet and his mental health, joked on the eve of his exam that the test had better go well - for the sake of the stock market. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham