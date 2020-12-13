The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 13 Dec 2020 Khalistan supporters ...
World, America

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 11:19 am IST
The Indian Embassy condemned the 'mischievous act' by hooligans masquerading as protesters
During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US and pasted a poster over it.
 During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US and pasted a poster over it.

Washington: Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India.

Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

 

However, the peaceful protest was soon hijacked by the separatist Sikhs who were carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners which said they represent The Republic of Khalistan.

During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group was raising anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters.

"The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice, it said in a statement.

 

The Embassy said it has lodged a strong protest with the US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law.

The Washington DC Police and Secret Services had a sizeable presence when all this happened Saturday afternoon.

Around half-an-hour later, another group of pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue.

After more than an hour, a secret service agent was seen coming near the statue and apparently telling the youths that they were violating the law by indulging in vandalism.

 

On June 26, President Donald Trump had signed an executive order, according to which an individual can be imprisoned for up to 10 years for destroying, damaging, vandalising, or desecrating a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalises government property.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the presence of then US president Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000, after the US Congress passed a law in this regard in 1998.

This is for the second time that Gandhi's statue has been desecrated by miscreants. The first such incident was reported on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.

 

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks to demand a repeal of the three farm laws.

...
Tags: mahatma gandhi statue in us, khalistan, sikh protest


Latest From World

People gather in support of President Donald Trump and in protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election at freedom plaza on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)

Thousands of Trump supporters again rally in Washington

Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts. - The United States said December 11, 2020, it was purchasing 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, amid reports the country passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab. (AFP)

US buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he arrives back in Downing Street after attending the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session at the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. (AP/Matt Dunham)

Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)

West trying to engage India in 'anti-China games': Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)

First Americans could get vaccine by mid-December: Top health official

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could get it as soon as December 11 or 12, the White House vaccine czar said on Sunday. (AP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine shows 100% success against severe cases

US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on November 30, 2020, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent. (AFP)

Chile scientists study potential coronavirus mutation in remote Patagonia

Other studies outside Chile have also indicated that the coronavirus can evolve as it adapts to its human hosts. (AFP)

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham