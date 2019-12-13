World America 13 Dec 2019 Greta Thunberg is &l ...
World, America

Greta Thunberg is ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump mocks her

AP
Published Dec 13, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Thunberg's reply came minutes later, when she changed the bio of her Twitter account.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

 

Thunberg's reply came minutes later, when she changed the bio of her Twitter account to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

(Photo: Twitter/ Greta Thunberg)(Photo: Twitter screenshot/ Greta Thunberg)

The exchange came after Time on Wednesday the 16-year-old, who last year launched the "Fridays For Future," protest against global warming that has since grown into a worldwide movement and seen her tipped as a potential Nobel laureate.

The backlash on social media was swift, with numerous critics assailing Trump for what they saw as bullying, although some high profile tweeters came to the president's defense.

"There's a reason we don't let people run for president until age 35. Greta is a good example," said Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip.

Thunberg has become known for her fiery speeches to world leaders, and was that day in Madrid, where she accused rich countries of "misleading" people into thinking they are taking meaningful action against climate change.

 

...
Tags: greta thunberg, donald trump, climate change, twitter
Location: United States, Washington


