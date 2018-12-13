search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen jailed for 3 yrs, says ‘job was to cover his dirty deeds’

AFP
Published Dec 13, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Cohen said he was taking responsibility for his crimes 'including those implicating President of United States of America.'
Among the charges against Cohen was making 'hush money' payments to two women who had threatened to go public during the 2016 presidential election campaign with claims they had affairs with Trump. (Photo: File)
 Among the charges against Cohen was making 'hush money' payments to two women who had threatened to go public during the 2016 presidential election campaign with claims they had affairs with Trump. (Photo: File)

New York: US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered a blistering attack on his former boss as he was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for multiple crimes.

"It was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds," Cohen said as he pleaded for leniency before US District Judge William H. Pauley III.

 

Cohen, 52, said he was taking responsibility for his crimes "including those implicating the President of the United States of America."

Cohen's lawyers had asked for no jail time after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, illegal campaign contributions, and making false statements to Congress.

But Judge Pauley sentenced Cohen to three years in jail.

Among the charges against Cohen was making "hush money" payments to two women who had threatened to go public during the 2016 presidential election campaign with claims they had affairs with Trump.

Trump this week sought to minimize the importance of the payments saying they were a "simple private transaction" and that they were "wrongly" being called campaign contributions.

...
Tags: donald trump, michael cohen
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral: Zomato delivery boy eats customers’ food

After the incident, people started uploading pictures of half-eaten food received by them.
 

Chocolate repaves a German street!

The German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported on Tuesday that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.
 

Here are 5 stunning places to celebrate a beautiful white Christmas

Here are five top destinations to step into a postcard-worthy white Christmas of your own. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman left with hole in buttock, nipples in wrong place after surgery goes wrong

She had gone public with intimate pictures of her 'plastic surgery from hell' to force legal action from the authorities - which is now announced. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman left brain dead after drinking a litre of soy sauce to cleanse her colon

She came across the soy sauce hoax online and thought it could cleanse her colon of toxins (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US President Donald Trump threatens govt shutdown after Mexico border wall row

US President Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels to pay USD 294,000 to Trump as legal fees for defamation case

After the defamation case was rejected, Trump's lawyers had demanded that Daniels should pay USD 340,000 in legal fees. (Photo: ANI)

TIME honour for slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Gulf Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October.

Trump sees impeachment as 'real possibility' over 2016 Mueller case: report

Trump is facing off against a series of accusations put together by a team of investigators. (Photo: File)

Indian arrested in US on charges of smuggling foreign nationals

He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 18, 2018, before US District Judge John Michael Vazquez. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham