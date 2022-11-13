North Carolina elects Hyderabad origin Democrat as local senator

The 37-year-old Indian American Mujtaba Aziz Mohammed's parents Aziz Hassan Javed and Qamar Mohammed used to reside at Mallepally and had migrated to the United States. (image: Twiiter/Mujtaba)

HYDERABAD: Mujtaba Aziz Mohammed, an Indian American, who traces his roots to Hyderabad, has been elected for the third time to the North Carolina Senate.

The 37-year-old Indian American's parents Aziz Hassan Javed and Qamar Mohammed used to reside at Mallepally and had migrated to the United States.

Mujtaba was born on June 8, 1985 in Toledo, Ohio. He is a graduate of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, graduated from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

North Carolina Democrat Senator's grandfather was an employee in the police department, working at the commissioner’s office at Purani Havili in Hyderabad.

On November 6, 2018 he was elected to represent the Mecklenburg County's 38th district in the North Carolina State Senate. He received 81.74% of the votes to secure his victory over the Republican opponent Richard Rivette. He defeated incumbent Joel D. M. Ford in the Democratic primary election on May 8, 2018 by double digits and earned every major endorsement in the race.

He is married to Saba and has three children -- seven-year-old Ayub and five-year-old Hamza, and one-year-old Amara.