search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

North Korea has been hiding 13-20 nuclear missile bases, US researchers say

AFP
Published Nov 13, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Researchers say the bases, which are scattered across country, are located in underground facilities tunneled in narrow mountain valleys.
Trump has hailed his July summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having opened the way to denuclearization of the divided peninsula, defusing tensions that less than a year ago brought the two countries to the brink of conflict. (Photo: File)
 Trump has hailed his July summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having opened the way to denuclearization of the divided peninsula, defusing tensions that less than a year ago brought the two countries to the brink of conflict. (Photo: File)

Washington: North Korea is operating at least 13 undeclared bases to hide mobile, nuclear-capable missiles, a new study released Monday has found, raising fresh doubts over US President Donald Trump's signature foreign policy initiative.

Trump has hailed his July summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having opened the way to denuclearization of the divided peninsula, defusing tensions that less than a year ago brought the two countries to the brink of conflict.

 

Since the summit in Singapore, North Korea has halted nuclear and missile tests, dismantled a missile test site and promised to also break up the country's main nuclear complex.

But researchers at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said they have located 13 missile operating bases that have not been declared by the government, and that there may be as many as 20.

"It's not like these bases have been frozen," Victor Cha, who leads CSIS's North Korea program, told The New York Times, which first reported on the study.

"Work is continuing. What everybody is worried about is that Trump is going to accept a bad deal -- they give us a single test site and dismantle a few other things, and in return they get a peace agreement." Cha had been in line for appointment as US ambassador, but was dropped because of disagreement with the Trump administration's approach.

While US sanctions on North Korea remain in place, enforcement by traditional trading partners China and Russia has relaxed since the summit, US officials have acknowledged.

The bases, which are scattered across the country, are located in underground facilities tunnelled in narrow mountain valleys, according to the researchers.

They are designed so that mobile missile launchers can quickly exit the underground facilities and move to previously prepared launch sites.

The bases are arranged in three belts across North Korea, according to the report, with those for strategic missiles deep inside the country.

Medium-range missiles capable of striking Japan and all of South Korea reportedly are deployed in an operational belt 55 to 100 miles (90 to 150 kilometres) north of the demilitarized zone.

Shorter range missiles fit into a tactical belt 30 to 55 miles from the DMZ.

The report included a detailed profile of one such tactical missile operating base, illustrated with commercial satellite imagery, that is just 84 miles northwest of Seoul.

Led by Joseph Bermudez, an authority of North Korea, the researchers' findings were based on satellite imagery, defector interviews and interviews with intelligence and government officials.

...
Tags: kim jong un, donald trump, denuclearisation, us-north korea
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
 

Here are things to consider before getting your first tattoo

Celebrity tattoo artists, Vikas and Mickey Malani, Co-founders of BodyCanvas.
 

Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller — Stan Lee. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

Not every hacker/developer who Jailbreaks into Apple’s devices usually give out their methods.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Have sought marriage counselling with husband', says Michelle Obama

The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. (Photo: AP)

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and Marvel comic legend, dies at 95

Stan Lee, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, frequently appeared at fan events where he was revered. (Photo: AP)

Tulsi Gabbard plans to run for president

Tulsi Gabbard

California wildfire Death toll matches deadliest ever at 29, likely to rise

'Camp Fire' is the largest and most destructive of several infernos that have forced 250,000 people to flee and razed 6,400 homes in Paradise, effectively wiping the town off the map. (Photo: AFP)

US seeks voluntary, dignified return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham