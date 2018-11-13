search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and Marvel comic legend, dies at 95

AFP
Published Nov 13, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets.
Stan Lee, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, frequently appeared at fan events where he was revered. (Photo: AP)
 Stan Lee, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, frequently appeared at fan events where he was revered. (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world's movie screens, has died. He was 95 years old.

Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter.

 

He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years. "My father loved all of his fans," his daughter told Hollywood monitor TMZ. "He was the greatest, most decent man."

The New Yorker, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, frequently appeared at fan events where he was revered.

Lee ended up in the comics business by accident, thanks to an uncle who got him a job when he was a teenager filling artists' inkwells and fetching coffee. "I felt someday I'd write the 'Great American Novel' and I didn't want to use my real name on these silly little comics," he once said, explaining why he had forsaken his given name, Stanley Lieber.

Lee rose through the ranks to become a comics writer, making millions of superhero fans dream of his fantastic universes and humans with extraordinary powers, and eventually led the Marvel empire for decades as its publisher.

From Spidey to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his lively imagination on the page. Iron Man, Thor and Doctor Strange would follow -- and today, all three heroes have multi-film franchises that rake in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lee has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie -- including as a bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War," a film that united many of the indelible characters he brought to life.

Also Read: Remembering Stan Lee: Tributes pour in for the late Marvel legend

"Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend," tweeted Australian filmmaker James Wan, who directed many of the "Saw" and "Insidious" movies as well as helming "Aquaman," an upcoming superhero film based on the character by Marvel rival DC Comics.

"My youth wouldn't have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work.

...
Tags: stan lee, marvel comics
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Kapoor wraps India's Most Wanted, writes story of unsung hero needs to be told

Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta on the sets of India's Most Wanted.
 

Microsoft launches Surface Go with LTE

Powered by Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365, the Go is fuelled by a 9-hour battery life. It offers a 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels and protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Tulsi Gabbard plans to run for president

Tulsi Gabbard

California wildfire Death toll matches deadliest ever at 29, likely to rise

'Camp Fire' is the largest and most destructive of several infernos that have forced 250,000 people to flee and razed 6,400 homes in Paradise, effectively wiping the town off the map. (Photo: AFP)

US seeks voluntary, dignified return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image | AFP)

Will hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers accountable: US to Saudi Crown Prince

Mike Pompeo has previously said Khashoggi's killing 'violates the norms of international law,' and that the US was reviewing possible sanctions on individuals identified as having been involved. (Photo: File | AFP)

Death toll rises to 23 as California grapples with devastating wildfire

A house burns in the Hollywood resort town of Malibu -- about 88,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham