search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Has sought marriage counselling with husband', says Michelle Obama

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Speaking about her experience with marriage counseling, Michelle Obama explained that she learned to take control of her own happiness.
The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. (Photo: AP)
 The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former US first lady Michelle Obama has opened up about her nearly three decades long marriage to Barack Obama.

During an interview with People magazine, she said that they had sought marriage counselling. "Because we're role models, it's important for us to be honest. If you're in a marriage there are times you want to leave, that's normal because I felt that way," she said.

 

"There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don't think I ever thought, 'I'm just checking out of this," People quoted the former first lady as saying.

Speaking about her experience with marriage counselling, Michelle Obama explained that she learned to take control of her own happiness.

"Marriage counselling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people," she said.

The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. They recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

...
Tags: michelle obama, barack obama, marriage counselling
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
 

Here are things to consider before getting your first tattoo

Celebrity tattoo artists, Vikas and Mickey Malani, Co-founders of BodyCanvas.
 

Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller — Stan Lee. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

Not every hacker/developer who Jailbreaks into Apple’s devices usually give out their methods.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and Marvel comic legend, dies at 95

Stan Lee, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, frequently appeared at fan events where he was revered. (Photo: AP)

Tulsi Gabbard plans to run for president

Tulsi Gabbard

California wildfire Death toll matches deadliest ever at 29, likely to rise

'Camp Fire' is the largest and most destructive of several infernos that have forced 250,000 people to flee and razed 6,400 homes in Paradise, effectively wiping the town off the map. (Photo: AFP)

US seeks voluntary, dignified return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image | AFP)

Will hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers accountable: US to Saudi Crown Prince

Mike Pompeo has previously said Khashoggi's killing 'violates the norms of international law,' and that the US was reviewing possible sanctions on individuals identified as having been involved. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham